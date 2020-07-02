Verizon Samsung Android Deals

Verizon picks up the Samsung Galaxy A21 at a big discount, Galaxy A11 also released

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 02, 2020, 4:56 AM
Verizon picks up the Samsung Galaxy A21 at a big discount, Galaxy A11 also released
While exceptionally popular in European and Asian markets for many years now, Samsung's mid-end Galaxy A-series smartphones haven't accomplished the same level of success in the US. That was primarily because the company largely avoided the States for some reason when it came to official sales of its non-flagship models, but the availability situation is entirely different this year.

In addition to the upper mid-range Galaxy A71 5G and 4G LTE-only Galaxy A51, the lower-end Galaxy A01, A11, and A21 are also currently up for grabs stateside directly from their manufacturer's regional e-store, as well as various other authorized retailers and major carriers.

The Galaxy A21, for instance, was very recently released on T-Mobile and Metro with little to no fanfare, and now Verizon has joined the party in similarly discreet fashion. Believe it or not, the 6.5-inch handset is already on sale at a substantial discount through the nation's top wireless service provider, fetching 130 bucks less than its already extremely reasonable list price of $249.99.

Check out the deal here



Naturally, this amazing introductory promotion comes with a couple of strings attached, requiring a new line of service (for both new and existing customers) and involving monthly bill credits for a period of two years. Still, at the end of the day 24 months, you're looking at spending a measly $120 overall for a sleek mobile device with a trendy hole punch design, octa-core MediaTek processor, 3 gigs of memory, Android 10 software, a large 4,000mAh battery, and no less than four rear-facing cameras.

Buy the Galaxy A11 from Verizon



Verizon has also quietly started selling the Galaxy A11, which is obviously slightly humbler than the A21, with only 2 gigs of RAM in tow, as well as three rear shooters, and a modest Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood. While the 6.4-incher does sport the same modern design, hefty battery, 32GB storage count, and up-to-date software as its bigger brother, it's hard to recommend paying more for the inferior phone.

Buy the Galaxy A21 from Samsung



That's right, the Samsung Galaxy A11 costs $179.99, or $7.49 a month for two years, with no discount available at the time of this writing. By the way, both the A21 and A11 can also be purchased from Samsung.com, where you can save a few bucks with an eligible device trade-in.

Buy the Galaxy A11 from Samsung



Related phones

Galaxy A21
Samsung Galaxy A21 View Full specs
$221 Samsung Galaxy A21 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Quad camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P35, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A11 View Full specs
$153 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
$199 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 7 Octa, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Amazon has a ton of external storage solutions for Android and iPhones on sale at big discounts
Popular stories
Save $200 on these Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones
Popular stories
Verizon's blazing fast Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is on sale at a 50 percent discount
Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 19hMotorola's huge 4th of July sale offers big discounts on a long list of phones
Popular stories
The first deals have arrived for Amazon's hot new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless