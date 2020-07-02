Verizon picks up the Samsung Galaxy A21 at a big discount, Galaxy A11 also released
Naturally, this amazing introductory promotion comes with a couple of strings attached, requiring a new line of service (for both new and existing customers) and involving monthly bill credits for a period of two years. Still, at the end of the day 24 months, you're looking at spending a measly $120 overall for a sleek mobile device with a trendy hole punch design, octa-core MediaTek processor, 3 gigs of memory, Android 10 software, a large 4,000mAh battery, and no less than four rear-facing cameras.
Verizon has also quietly started selling the Galaxy A11, which is obviously slightly humbler than the A21, with only 2 gigs of RAM in tow, as well as three rear shooters, and a modest Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood. While the 6.4-incher does sport the same modern design, hefty battery, 32GB storage count, and up-to-date software as its bigger brother, it's hard to recommend paying more for the inferior phone.
That's right, the Samsung Galaxy A11 costs $179.99, or $7.49 a month for two years, with no discount available at the time of this writing. By the way, both the A21 and A11 can also be purchased from Samsung.com, where you can save a few bucks with an eligible device trade-in.