Samsung Galaxy A21 launches in the US at T-Mobile and Metro
T-Mobile today launched the Samsung Galaxy A21, a new smartphone that offers a modern design and decent features at a price that won't break the bank. As its name suggests, the Galaxy A21 succeeds the Galaxy A20, a handset that was released by T-Mobile (and other US carriers) last year.
The Samsung Galaxy A21 runs Android 10 out of the box and is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 processor. Its front is dominated by a large 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display with 720 x 1600 pixels (a 13 MP selfie camera can be seen on its top-left corner).
There's a quad camera on the back of the Galaxy A21 (16 MP main + depth, ultra-wide, and macro lenses) accompanied by a classic fingerprint scanner. The phone further features 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory, microSD card support, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a generous 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Most likely, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will soon be available unlocked too, as well as via other carriers.
At $250, the Galaxy A21 competes with the LG Stylo 6 in T-Mobile's lineup. The Stylo 6 is sold for $252 and is powered by the same processor, but it offers a few advantages, including a higher-resolution display, 64 GB of storage space, and a stylus pen.