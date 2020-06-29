T-Mobile Samsung Android Metro

by Florin Troaca
Jun 29, 2020, 2:15 PM
Samsung Galaxy A21 launches in the US at T-Mobile and Metro
T-Mobile today launched the Samsung Galaxy A21, a new smartphone that offers a modern design and decent features at a price that won't break the bank. As its name suggests, the Galaxy A21 succeeds the Galaxy A20, a handset that was released by T-Mobile (and other US carriers) last year.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A21 from T-Mobile for $250 outright, or $10 per month for 24 months. The new smartphone is also available at Metro, T-Mobile's pre-paid brand, where it costs $259.99. Regardless of where you want to purchase the device from, you can only get it in black.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 runs Android 10 out of the box and is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 processor. Its front is dominated by a large 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display with 720 x 1600 pixels (a 13 MP selfie camera can be seen on its top-left corner).

There's a quad camera on the back of the Galaxy A21 (16 MP main + depth, ultra-wide, and macro lenses) accompanied by a classic fingerprint scanner. The phone further features 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory, microSD card support, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a generous 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Most likely, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will soon be available unlocked too, as well as via other carriers.

At $250, the Galaxy A21 competes with the LG Stylo 6 in T-Mobile's lineup. The Stylo 6 is sold for $252 and is powered by the same processor, but it offers a few advantages, including a higher-resolution display, 64 GB of storage space, and a stylus pen.

