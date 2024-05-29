Verizon is slowly but steadily improving its deals and perks for both new and existing customers

T-Mobile

Verizon





phones, tablets, smartwatches, Without making as much marketing noise as the "Un-carrier" did when it held the crown for the best deals in the US wireless industry, Big Red is essentially unveiling a killer new promotion once every few weeks or so nowadays, offering free gaming consoles TVs , and cool streaming perks to pretty much anyone who's willing to meet a couple of requirements.









All you need to do is, well, claim your latest streaming benefit starting tomorrow, May 30, on an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan. This YouTube Premium discount joins an already robust list of perks included with Verizon 's costliest plans, which currently rivals the value delivered by T-Mobile at similar prices.





And Big Red is looking to add another great benefit to its top-of-the-line Unlimited Ultimate plan with the Ultimate Phone Upgrade program. This essentially guarantees you'll get the carrier's very "best phone and device promos when upgrading" even if you're an existing customer.





T-Mobile 's old "Un-carrier" playbook, and even though the new program's terms and conditions are not entirely clear at the moment, it's pretty obvious that That sounds like another move taken straight from's old "Un-carrier" playbook, and even though the new program's terms and conditions are not entirely clear at the moment, it's pretty obvious that Verizon is stepping up its discount game while the competition is... most certainly not.



Recommended Stories