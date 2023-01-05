Verizon adds new streaming service to its +play hub

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon continues to ink distribution partnerships with major streaming services in the US. After debuting its +play beta platform last month, the Big Red announced at the beginning of 2023 that it has managed to sign an agreement with STARZ to allow customers to subscribe to the streaming service via +play.

We’re building +play to not only solve for our customers’ common pain points, but to give them value and savings they can’t get anywhere else. Adding STARZ to the entertainment services available through +play beta gives our customers even more choice when it comes to accessing the content they love, and we’re thrilled to have them aboard,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon Chief Content Officer.

It doesn’t look like there are any offers available right now that will allow you to save any money subscribing to STARZ via +play, but new deals might pop up from time to time in the future. That said, Verizon customers who subscribe to STARZ on +play will be able to stream or download STARZ premium content.

Of course, access to the flagship domestic STARZ service is included too: STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services.

Verizon’s +play is a simple hub that makes it easier to subscribe to multiple streaming services. What makes it worth is the occasional deals that Verizon customers are getting from time to time, so if you’re paying for multiple streaming services, you have nothing to lose using it (just keep in mind that the platform is still in beta).

Currently, Verizon +play hub houses some of the most important streaming services in the US, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, AMC+, NFL+, NBA League Pass, HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, A + E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, as well as Calm and Duolingo.
