Verizon makes it incredibly easy to get a free iPhone 15 Pro, free iPad, and free Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Not exactly known for its generosity until fairly recently, Verizon has certainly stepped up its smartphone-discounting game under T-Mobile's pressure in the last couple of years. As such, Big Red is nowadays frequently matching or even eclipsing Magenta's best device deals, with the latter essentially being the case between today and May 29 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch buyers.
If you've been thinking of getting the uber-powerful iPhone 15 Pro for a while but you were put off by the handset's extravagant pricing, you can now pull the trigger at... $0 without jumping through too many hoops or meeting a bunch of complicated special conditions.
All you have to do is activate the ultra-high-end 6.1-inch device on an admittedly costly Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in any iPhone you might currently have in your possession. That's right, even super-old models and broken units are eligible for this "red hot" new offer, and believe it or not, there's more.
More Apple-made stuff you can get completely free of charge (after bill credits), that is, and no, you don't have to trade in any other devices (functional or not). You simply need to bundle you gratis iPhone 15 Pro with a ninth-gen iPad and second-gen Apple Watch SE activated on new lines of "qualifying" service.
While that may sound like a lot of strings attached for folks unfamiliar with carrier deals, it's important to keep in mind that you won't actually pay anything here for not one and not two but three awesome products. And that kind of offer can't be very simple or straightforward.
The three products in question also happen to be one of the best phones money can buy in 2024, a... still pretty good tablet with an admittedly outdated design but very respectable specifications, and undeniably the best budget smartwatch you can currently pair with the iPhone 15 Pro or any other (new or old) iPhone. There's a reason Verizon is billing this new "Red Hot Deal Days" event as containing the "biggest deals of the season", and said reason is that T-Mobile and AT&T have nothing on these promotions at the time of this writing.
Things that are NOT allowed: