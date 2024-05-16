Verizon makes it incredibly easy to get a free iPhone 15 Pro, free iPad, and free Apple Watch





If you've been thinking of getting the uber-powerful iPhone 15 Pro for a while but you were put off by the handset's extravagant pricing, you can now pull the trigger at... $0 without jumping through too many hoops or meeting a bunch of complicated special conditions.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Verizon customers can trade in an iPhone in any condition until May 29 and get the super-powerful iPhone 15 Pro, still-respectable iPad 9, and excellent Apple Watch SE 2 free of charge (after monthly bill credits). $1760 off (100%) Trade-in Gift $0 $1759 97 Buy at Verizon





All you have to do is activate the ultra-high-end 6.1-inch device on an admittedly costly Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in any iPhone you might currently have in your possession. That's right, even super-old models and broken units are eligible for this "red hot" new offer, and believe it or not, there's more.









While that may sound like a lot of strings attached for folks unfamiliar with carrier deals, it's important to keep in mind that you won't actually pay anything here for not one and not two but three awesome products. And that kind of offer can't be very simple or straightforward.





iPhone 15 Pro or any other (new or old) iPhone. There's a reason Verizon is billing this new "Red Hot Deal Days" event as containing the "biggest deals of the season", and said reason is that The three products in question also happen to be one of the best phones money can buy in 2024 , a... still pretty good tablet with an admittedly outdated design but very respectable specifications, and undeniably the best budget smartwatch you can currently pair with theor any other (new or old) iPhone. There's a reasonis billing this new "Red Hot Deal Days" event as containing the "biggest deals of the season", and said reason is that T-Mobile and AT&T have nothing on these promotions at the time of this writing.