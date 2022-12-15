Verizon promises free Netflix Premium to customers using its +play platform
Verizon introduced +play months ago, but only a limited number of customers have been able to use it. Today, the Big Red announced plans to expand the availability of +play to even more customers who’d like to try it out.
The good news is using +play while it’s in beta comes with some perks, including free Netflix Premium for one year. The only thing you are required to do to get the free Netflix Premium offer is to purchase one of the subscription services available through +play beta.
Buying a 1-month subscription for either of these services won’t qualify you for the free 12 months of Netflix’s Premium plan. Currently, +play beta supports leading content providers such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, AMC+, NFL+, NBA League Pass, HBO Max, Netflix, Peloton, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, as well as Calm and Duolingo.
The hub also features a Shop tab that highlights exclusive offers and savings, as well as a Manage tab that centralizes account payments in just one place. According to Verizon, after the beta launch, +play will be improved with enhanced functionality, new services across entertainment, gaming and lifestyle, as well as exclusive offers on select services.
The exclusive Netflix offer ($240 value) is available for a limited time during early access. It’s also important to mention that you must purchase a 12-month or seasonal subscription from a selection of +play partners, including NFL+, NBA League Pass, AMC+, the Peloton App and more.
For those interested, early access to the +play beta is available to all Verizon customers (wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home) through the dedicated website via desktop or mobile device. Once logged into the platform using their existing Verizon credentials, customers will be able to toggle between the Discover tab to see what content is available through +play.
