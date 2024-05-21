Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile





While the two wireless outfits have been partners for more than a decade, with T-Mo helping Lyca amass a little over half a million US customers, said partnership has definitely hit a few bumps in the road over the last few years. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" even tried to terminate its network-supplying deal with Lyca Mobile shortly after completing Sprint's acquisition, which was actually not allowed under the terms of said merger. While the two wireless outfits have been partners for more than a decade, with T-Mo helping Lyca amass a little over half a million US customers, said partnership has definitely hit a few bumps in the road over the last few years. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" even tried to terminate its network-supplying deal with Lyca Mobile shortly after completing Sprint's acquisition, which was actually not allowed under the terms of said merger.

This saga is far from over













Naturally, Lyca is taking issue with other types of "New T-Mobile " shenanigans, arguing that MVNO competition is being intentionally stifled through a series of questionable moves following the close of the big union between T-Mo and Sprint.









Despite committing to "preserving vibrant competition from independent MVNOs", Magenta is being accused of developing a pattern of favoring certain services like its own Connect sub-brand and MetroPCS over products from companies like Lyca Mobile.





T-Mobile since 2020 to boost the popularity of Metro, Connect, and now Mint and Ultra Mobile while keeping any and all rivals at bay using any and all weapons. This years-long behavior is described in great detail in a new 35-page presentation , although for the time being, large chunks of the document shown to the FCC on May 17 are redacted for "public inspection" and thus not available to us. But the parts that are available paint a clear enough picture of the anticompetitive tactics employed bysince 2020 to boost the popularity of Metro, Connect, and now Mint and Ultra Mobile while keeping any and all rivals at bay using any and all weapons.

Where does Dish come into the equation?













What's obvious is that T-Mo also has a lot to gain from this flop story, which has further contributed to the rise of the aforementioned Connect and Metro by T-Mobile brands at the expense of small operators like Lyca Mobile. Lyca, by the way, is pointing the finger at its frenemy specifically for forcing it to raise its "costs of doing business and providing wireless services to its subscribers", as well as "slow-rolling" various network functionalities that were delivered "promptly" to Magenta's preferred partners.



Recommended Stories

Unfortunately for Lyca Mobile, it's almost certainly too late for the FCC to overturn T-Mobile 's acquisition of Mint and Ultra Mobile, although if these anticompetitive ploys are found to be supported in reality, a big fine could definitely be heading the "Un-carrier's" way.