Verizon just got sued over claims of a massive privacy issue - here's what's happening

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Taylor, et al. v. Verizon Communications Inc.

A new class-action lawsuit has been filed against Verizon alleging that the carrier was collecting user data and sharing it with third parties without user consent.Carriers getting sued is nothing new, andis no exception. Just recently, customers started receiving payouts from a previous class-action lawsuit . Now, the telecom giant is facing fresh legal trouble - this time over allegations that it sold customer data to third parties without consent. Top Class Actions reports that Susan Taylor has filed a class action lawsuit againstin a New York federal court. The lawsuit alleges that customer data was sold bywithout consent to third-party advertisers, data brokers, and other companies.Taylor alleges thatdisclosed browsing history, location data, and app usage, and that information helped in creating detailed profiles for targeted advertising.The lawsuit claims this action is an unwarranted invasion of privacy. Taylor wants to represent consumers whose personally identifiable information was collected, disclosed and/or sold by the carrier without the customer's knowledge or consent.But that's not all. The lawsuit alleges thatis not providing meaningful choices or opportunities for people to opt out of said data collection. On top of it all, the lawsuit claims's privacy policy saying that data shared with third parties is aggregated is misleading.Taylor requests a jury trial and seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and damages for herself and all class members.Last year, another class action lawsuits was filed againstover claims of the carrier capturing and storing customer voiceprints without disclosure or consent Thisclass action lawsuit is, with case number 1:25-cv-01081 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.And it's not just carriers. Apple also recently settled a class-action lawsuit over battery issues in older Apple Watch models . While lawsuits like these are common in the corporate world, they serve as an important reminder that no company is above accountability. Holding big tech responsible is crucial to ensuring our rights as customers are protected.