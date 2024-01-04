Eligible Verizon customers could share a $100 million settlement

Verizon charged its postpaid wireless account holders "a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, 'Administrative Charge') that was unfair and not adequately disclosed." Current and former Verizon customers who had a postpaid account and used the carrier's wireless or data services between Jan. 1, 2016, to Nov. 8, 2023, could be in line to receive as much as $100 each following the settlement of a class-action suit. The suit alleged thatcharged its postpaid wireless account holders "a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, 'Administrative Charge') that was unfair and not adequately disclosed."





If you are eligible for a piece of the settlement, you will receive a notice by email or snail mail stating that based on's records, you are eligible to recover some of the settlement money. If you receive this notice, you must click on this link and click the green link found on the website to file your claim. This must be done before April 15th. Once you file a claim, you can no longer sueindividually over the monthly Administrative Charges. According to court documents settled the suit for $100 million.









If you do nothing by February 20th, you will not receive part of the settlement and you will not be eligible to sue Verizon . On the other hand, if you formerly announce that you have decided to opt out of the settlement, you can still sue Verizon individually. To opt-out, you must mail a signed request postmarked no later than February 20th. This letter must include:





Your full name, telephone number, mailing address, and email address. A clear statement that you wish to be excluded from the Settlement Class. The name of this lawsuit: 'Esposito et al. v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless'. Your original signature.

Mail this letter to Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement Administrator, Attn: Exclusions, P.O. Box 58220, Philadelphia, PA 19102.





A Fairness Hearing will be held on March 22nd and as we previously noted, the deadline for filing a claim is April 15th. The final amount received by each eligible Verizon customer will be determined by how long he/she had been a Verizon customer when the allegedly unfair and inadequately disclosed charges were billed.



