Some Apple Watch owners will share $20 million paid by Apple to settle lawsuit

Apple has settled a class-action lawsuit over swollen Apple Watch batteries for $20 million. The suit claimed that the puffed-up cells caused damage to certain Apple Watch models such as the first generation timepiece (known as Series 0), and the Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models. As a result of the settlement, Apple agreed to put $20 million into a fund that will be used to compensate those who file claims against Apple regarding the damage to their smartwatch caused by the swollen batteries.





As you might imagine, the inside of an Apple Watch doesn't have much room and when a swollen battery is expanding, it risks damaging other components of the device including the screen. Some Apple Watch owners complained that the screens on their units were detaching from the rest of the timepiece leading to the possibility that the device owner could seriously sustain an injury from the broken and shattered glass,





Apple denied that these problems existed on the Apple Watch and those who purchased the timepiece said that they wouldn't have bought an Apple Watch or would have paid less for the device had they known about the flaw.

and those who purchased the timepiece said that they wouldn't have bought an Apple Watch or would have paid less for the device had they known about the flaw. Consumers ended up filing a class-action suit which, as we noted, Apple has settled.

So how can you file a claim to receive your share of the $20 million settlement? First, you must have owned one of the affected Apple Watch timepieces (the first generation timepiece, and the Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models). Apple must have records showing that you complained to the tech giant about the battery swelling on your Apple Watch. The watch must have been used for personal and/or household use any time from April 24, 2015, to February 6, 2024.





If you've filed a class action suit before, you know that you can decide to opt out of the settlement and take your chances going up against Apple solo, Or, you can go ahead and file a claim. If Apple's records show that you are a a Settlement Class Member, you can receive your payment without submitting a claim. However, you might want to confirm the payment method you selected and your payment information just to make sure you receive it.





Settlement Class Members will receive a postcard stating that they are eligible to receive a part of the settlement. Before April 10th, Settlement Class Members will need to provide the court with the payment method they want to use. The options include receiving a physical check, an electronic check, an ACH transfer (direct deposit), or a virtual prepaid Visa or MasterCard. To send your payment method choice to the court, tap on this link and open the Payment Election Form . Again, this must be done by April 10th.



As usual, the lawyers will take a nice "birthday boy" slice of the $20 million settlement. Whatever is left will be divided by those the court deems eligible to receive a payment. How much each claimant receives will depend on the total number of claimants seeking payment from Apple. The actual payout is estimated to be $20 per Apple Watch with a maximum of $50. If you had more than one Apple Watch that suffered from the swollen battery issue, there seems to be no per-person limit on the number of claims you can file.





No, you're not going to get rich receiving your share of the settlement and it certainly won't help you buy a new Apple Watch. But it is better than receiving nothing. Speaking of which, you have until February 24th to opt out of receiving a payment, and to make a comment on the settlement. Of course, Settlement Class Members can do nothing and just make sure that their payment is coming via the method they choose and that it is being sent to the right address.





Apple released the first generation of the Apple Watch on April 24th, 2015. Series 1 and 2 Apple Watch models were released in September 2016 with Series 3 launching in September 2017.

