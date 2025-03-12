Verizon just forgave some customers' overdue bills - wait, what?!
Verizon seems to be feeling generous lately and is saving some loyal customers from losing their service. People have taken to Reddit to express their gratitude but also skepticism as some things just seem too good to be true, don't they?
It's not only doom and gloom when it comes to US carriers. We're frequently hearing about customers who had a bad time with support, or experienced troubles with a promo, and many more. And although these unfortunate events exist and are happening way more often than I personally think they should, there are also some frankly heartwarming things as well.
However, they reported just the next day they received a notification stating that service was restored and all was good. But they hadn't paid.
Surprisingly (for me, at least) other Redditors have joined the thread to say they had a similar situation happen to them. Some people are calling it "Loyalty Action". Verizon has had a promo in the past for loyal customers that discounts $10 per line for eligible people. But apparently, someone even got $1200 credit for being a loyal customer!
Another Redditor is saying it's a promotion, but this secret promotion does not appear to be on Verizon's website (at least not to me as someone without Verizon lines) so it's not clear who is eligible and how long it will continue. The promo may end (will likely end), so don't stop paying now thinking it will save you troubles, though!
Nevertheless, if this is indeed real, it's a huge deal for these people who were unable to pay their Verizon bill. In today's world, loyalty unfortunately doesn't mean much, but this Verizon move comes as a breath of fresh air. For these people, it surely feels like Christmas came early this year.
Meanwhile, I'd love for someone to pay my bills, too.
This is the case of Reddit user ForTheLastMinute, who says the bill of $330 they were owing Verizon from January to March disappeared all of a sudden. They say they weren't able to pay the bill just yet and had gotten a notification one day that if they don't pay the balance they may lose their Verizon service permanently.
Confused, and probably highly skeptical of a billing system error, they called Verizon support, something I'd also most likely do. Support informed them it wasn't a mistake, but due to them being a loyal customer, Verizon credited them and restored the service. All they have to do from now on is pay every month on time.
I called the Verizon Service line to be sure they hadn’t started the process to cancel my account and they said that since I had been a loyal Verizon customer for over 2 years, they credited the amount I owed to my account and restored my service. Then they said that they’re giving me a loyal customers discount of $10 off a month and to keep that all I need to do is continue paying every month.
-ForTheLastMinute on Reddit, March 2025
I never would've believed this except I had a customer come in today asking how her $1200 past due bill was paid and phone service restored. Looked up remarks on her account and Verizon gave her a $1226 loyalty credit with a note saying the next bill had to be paid on time or credit would be reversed.I have no idea.
-Rrrrrrredbelly on Reddit, March 2025
It may sound astonishing, but other people have also chimed in. One user claimed to have had their $500 overdue bills paid by Verizon.
im so thankful for reddit because i thought i was the only one!! $500 overdue since last payment in november because the verizon app stated i owed nothing for all of december then january comes and they want 2 bills worth of money so i started to boycott and complain here. low and behold comes yesterday and the full balance has been paid by verizon with their only request being : "If you pay next month’s charges in full by the due date you’ll start fresh with a $0 balance." which was sent to me via their email with the message starting out saying: "Life can get complicated. We get it. So to thank you for your loyalty, we're going to temporarily restore your service and reduce your bill for the next 12 months.
-GigaByte_ on Reddit, March 2025
Of course, there are people who didn't have this happen to them, including other loyal customers. So probably, there are requirements for it or some specific conditions.
