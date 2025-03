Another day, another Verizon customer left hanging - what went wrong this time?

Verizon with the up to $800 promotion to buy you out of your carrier's installment plan. The user went to inquire about the promotion in a physical store (we know that's not always a good idea, at least, User Jealous-Bit4872 says that on January 3, they switched towith the up to $800 promotion to buy you out of your carrier's installment plan. The user went to inquire about the promotion in a physical store (we know that's not always a good idea, at least, it wasn't in this AT&T case I reported on last week ).





However, they found the representative there unable to answer their questions, so they went home... and switched via chat.

All in all, it's a messy situation and at this point, it's unclear whose fault it was (or if it's a fault at all or not some random bug), but it definitely seems to me it wasn't the customer's fault and they shouldn't have to be left without what they were promised. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon and they'll get the promotion they were initially qualified for.







Meanwhile, if you don't want to end up in a similar predicament: be confident about what you want, and if someone seems incapable of answering your questions, push them for a manager. Yep, I know it may seem like a Karen move to ask for a supervisor, but a Karen knows her rights, and so should we .



The carrier market is competitive, and carriers are all looking for ways to lure in customers from one another. The three big US carriers always have sweet promotions and deals if you switch from another carrier, just so they can have you tied with them.However, things don't always go as planned. Unfortunately, one user has experienced a very unsettling switch following a Verizon buyout promotion and has taken to Reddit to express their frustration and ask for help.Seemingly, it all went smoothly, but the fact I'm reporting on it should have you already guessing things didn't go as planned. At first, the customer got access to a secure document upload link where they uploaded their AT&T bills as proof of installment balance. Then, it seems there weren't problems.The user went on to trade in theirphones... and then, silence. Over two months, the customer was trying to chat with customer support and was told they weren't eligible for the promo (all of a sudden?).Many Redditors have expressed their sympathy towards the customer, and have also insisted not to sign up via chat. Curiously enough, the amount of people who seem to think's chat service is terrible is frankly shocking:The reason for the situation doesn't seem clear. A person, apparently arepresentative, posted this:The affected user claims everything was filled in and the documents were submitted properly. They even had a rep that couldn't point out to any particular thing that was missing from the document, but still proceeded to tell them it was missing or incomplete.Meanwhile, other people have shared similar experiences:Other Redditors suggest to the user to contact Verizon's executive relations team