This Verizon customer has been stuck in a $1,400 billing nightmare for months [UPDATED]

Update from March 12, 2025:

The original story from March 11, 2025 follows below:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.







The initial post from the Reddit user explaining his issue has now been deleted. Presumably (and hopefully), since they deleted it themselves, the issue has been resolved by Verizon customer has been trying to resolve a mistake made on their account for quite some time, withallegedly erroneously doing a huge chargeback for credits the user never received, to begin with.Carrier promotions can be very attractive: they are good for the customer, as you can save money, and also good for carriers, as this attracts people to their service. However, there's nothing exciting or inspiring when a promotion comes to bite you from behind. And that's what onecustomer (and others) have experienced recently.After trying multiple times to get a resolution to their problem (and getting promises that were never fulfilled) this one customer j4385556 took it to Reddit . Their case is, indeed, strange and frankly, even unsettling.Apparently, a year and a half ago, the customer bought an iPhone 15 Pro Max through withtrade-in promotion. They were paying for the phone for 18 months.Then, all of a sudden,reportedly started doing a huge chargeback on a credit... of $1,422.63. The baffling thing: the customer says they never got such a credit forto be seeking a chargeback, and of course, as any person would do, they reached out to customer service.Somehow, rather peculiarly,'s system was reportedly showing they have received a $1,400 early bird promotion credit for the. Apparently, they qualified for it. It seems they didn't know about it, and the discount wasn't applied to their bill credits at all. But now, all of a sudden, a chargeback on this credit.Upon talking to acustomer support representative, the user was promised the situation would be fixed. The chargeback would be removed from their account, and on top of that, the early bird promotion would be applied. They say they were promised a resolution, but the deadline for it came and went.It seems some mishap has happened on's end, but their customer support representatives may be scrambling to fix it and haven't been able to untie all the knots so far.Unfortunately, the sentiment among other Redditors is that there are quite a lot of problems with's customer support.One Redditor says this:If this anecdote is true, it is very unsettling indeed. ElmoDoes3D's situation is frankly terrifying: to be unable to buy a house because of a weirdmishap (allegedly)...Judging by otherusers' experiences, it seems the problem may be systemic:If the situation doesn't get resolved, customers in a similar predicament may end up having to pay more on their bills because of achargeback. For an erroneous chargeback, quite possibly.If you're facing a similar situation, you can do the following steps to ensure you are being treated properly:Questions you may ask representatives in a scenario like this include:Unfortunately, it seems that multiple calls to representatives and supervisors would be required, and loads of headaches may be in too. Sometimes the only way to get them to fix things is to file with the FCC. Usually, people report that FCC involvement accelerates issue resolving. Hopefully,will fix this customer's situation quickly.