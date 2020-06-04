Happy with your phone but not your carrier? Verizon has an awesome new deal in place





But while AT&T, for instance, merely offers you the chance to score something like Apple's iPhone 11 or the Samsung Galaxy S10e at an unbeatable price with a number port-in and new line activation on an "eligible unlimited plan", Verizon makes it even simpler to get a $300 e-gift card.













All you have to do until July 1 is bring your existing phone number and device from "any wireless carrier" over to America's largest mobile network. That's pretty much it, with no trade-in required and no need to splash out on a new handset.





You can simply activate your "own 4G or 5G eligible smartphone" on a "select unlimited postpaid plan" and after redeeming the special offer at this link by using the "BYODATHOME300" promo code, your $300 e-gift card should be sent by email within 8 weeks.





Don't forget to actually redeem your cool freebie no later than 30 days after your initial device activation, and maintain your account in good standing for at least six months if you don't want to be charged the full amount of the digital voucher.





In case you're wondering, said e-gift card can be used to buy "merchandise and services" in physical Verizon stores, as well as online, with no meaningful exclusions to take into consideration before pulling the trigger. Clearly, this is a great time to switch to Big Red if you're happy with your current phone but not your current wireless service provider, although knowing T-Mobile, we fully expect the "Un-carrier" to revive its own killer BYOD deals from the recent past in the very near future.





For what it's worth, Sprint does offer a $100 Visa Prepaid Card per line for operator switchers at the time of this writing, which is obviously not the same thing as a $300 e-gift card.





Alongside BOGO (buy one device, get one free) arrangements and cool discounts on both mid-range and high-end smartphones with new service lines and monthly installment plans, network switching deals are some of the best and most popular ways nowadays to save big bucks at all of the nation's major carriers.