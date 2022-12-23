Verizon outshines AT&T to offer the best no-trade-in iPhone 14 Plus deal to date





Both deals removed the obligatory trade-in from the equation, and although they obviously still came with a bunch of special requirements and exclusions, it clearly became incredibly hard to turn down the classically notched Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse.





Not to be outdone by the competition, Verizon appears to have discreetly improved its early holiday offer from last month to not only match but (narrowly) beat AT&T's iPhone 14 Plus Christmas promo.





New and existing Big Red subscribers willing to open a new line of wireless service are now looking at spending a measly $5, $7.77, and $13.33 a month for iPhone 14 Plus units with 128, 256, and 512GB internal storage space respectively.





That's with your choice of an outright or device payment purchase, mind you, but either way, the $720 savings will be applied to your account as bill credits over a period of three years. All in all, the iPhone 14 Plus will thus set you back $180, $280, or $480 in 128, 256, and 512 gig configurations respectively with no trade-in or port-in required.





In contrast, AT&T customers need to cough up $10 and $15 a month for 256 and 512GB variants respectively, so although certainly small, Verizon's advantage over its arch-rival is definitely worth mentioning and taking into consideration.





Meanwhile, the entry-level iPhone 14 Plus model is just as affordable on both carriers, but in order to further sweeten that deal as well, Verizon can also offer you a $200 gift card when switching your number from a different operator, which effectively makes the non-Pro handset cheaper than free.





That's definitely not bad for such a reasonably powerful mobile device with reasonably capable dual rear-facing cameras, a decidedly gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, solid battery life, and the exact same stellar software support as the much costlier iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max




