Verizon reveals pricing, release dates for new Apple devices
Apple introduced some new devices on Tuesday and Verizon, the largest carrier in the U.S., announced pricing related to the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, the eighth-generation iPad, and the fourth-generation iPad Air. Let's start with the eighth-generation iPad which will sport a 10.2-inch display. The slate will be released this Friday, September 18th, starting at $459.99. Using Verizon Device Payment, that works out to 24 monthly payments of $19.16. The 10.9-inch fourth-generation iPad Air will be released next month priced at $729.99 and up. On Verizon's Device Payment Plan, you'll be making 24 monthly payments of $30.41. These prices include LTE connectivity and 64GB of storage.
Verizon will take $100 off of the retail price or the Device Payment Plan price of either product if you trade-in an older tablet. The carrier is also offering $50 off the price of certain iPad models including the eighth-gen iPad. Buy any iPhone model using Verizon's Device Payment Plan, use the Device Payment Plan plan to purchase an iPad, and you'll save $100. If you check the box on all three of the above offers, you can save $250 off the price of your new iPad.
The Apple Watch Series 6 will also be available from Verizon on September 18th. The 40mm LTE model starts at $499.99 (or 24 monthly payments of $20.83). The 44 mm LTE model starts at $529.99 (or $22.08 a month over 24 months). The cheaper Apple Watch SE also launches on September 18th with the 40mm LTE model priced at $329.99 ($13.74 per month over 24 months). The 44mm LTE Apple Watch SE retails for $359.99 ($14.99 per month over 24 months).
You can take $100 off the price of the Apple Watch by trading-in an old smartwatch. Buy any iPhone on Device Payment and take $100 off the price of select Apple Watch models using the Device Payment Plan. You can stack both offers for a total $200 savings on an Apple Watch. In addition, Verizon is lowering the monthly price of a smartwatch with a dedicated phone number from $20 to $10 per month for all plan types including Mix & Match unlimited, legacy unlimited, 5GB and 10GB, current metered, legacy metered, etc.
