Verizon reveals pricing, release dates for new Apple devices

Apple introduced some new devices on Tuesday and Verizon , the largest carrier in the U.S., announced pricing related to the Apple Watch Series 6 , the Apple Watch SE, the eighth-generation iPad , and the fourth-generation iPad Air . Let's start with the eighth-generation iPad which will sport a 10.2-inch display. The slate will be released this Friday, September 18th, starting at $459.99. Using Verizon Device Payment, that works out to 24 monthly payments of $19.16. The 10.9-inch fourth-generation iPad Air will be released next month priced at $729.99 and up. On Verizon's Device Payment Plan, you'll be making 24 monthly payments of $30.41. These prices include LTE connectivity and 64GB of storage.Verizon will take $100 off of the retail price or the Device Payment Plan price of either product if you trade-in an older tablet. The carrier is also offering $50 off the price of certain iPad models including the eighth-gen iPad. Buy any iPhone model using Verizon's Device Payment Plan, use the Device Payment Plan plan to purchase an iPad, and you'll save $100. If you check the box on all three of the above offers, you can save $250 off the price of your new iPad.





The Apple Watch Series 6 will also be available from Verizon on September 18th. The 40mm LTE model starts at $499.99 (or 24 monthly payments of $20.83). The 44 mm LTE model starts at $529.99 (or $22.08 a month over 24 months). The cheaper Apple Watch SE also launches on September 18th with the 40mm LTE model priced at $329.99 ($13.74 per month over 24 months). The 44mm LTE Apple Watch SE retails for $359.99 ($14.99 per month over 24 months).



You can take $100 off the price of the Apple Watch by trading-in an old smartwatch. Buy any iPhone on Device Payment and take $100 off the price of select Apple Watch models using the Device Payment Plan. You can stack both offers for a total $200 savings on an Apple Watch. In addition, Verizon is lowering the monthly price of a smartwatch with a dedicated phone number from $20 to $10 per month for all plan types including Mix & Match unlimited, legacy unlimited, 5GB and 10GB, current metered, legacy metered, etc.

