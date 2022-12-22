Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Verizon closes in on T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G service with cheaper Welcome Unlimited plan

Verizon Wireless service 5G
Verizon closes in on T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G service with cheaper Welcome Unlimited plan
"Unlimited" might seem like a simple word with a fairly straightforward definition for pretty much anyone that's ever opened an English dictionary, but believe it or not, Verizon has about half a dozen different definitions for the same marketing term and all of them are constantly changing.

Big Red's cheapest unlimited plan, for instance, is getting a very interesting revision less than six months after its commercial debut, thus improving its competitiveness against all three of T-Mobile's own "unlimited" service takes.

Magenta's Essentials option is obviously the one directly targeted by Verizon's Welcome Unlimited plan, which will start at $60 for one line instead of the previously charged $65 and up from tomorrow, December 23.

As you can imagine, this hot new $5 discount doesn't apply to existing customers, but on the bright side, those looking to switch to the largest mobile network operator in the US starting this Friday can rest assured knowing their preferential monthly rate will be locked for three years.

That price guarantee is pretty clearly Verizon's way of trying to combat T-Mo's (indefinite) Price Lock policy, but with taxes and fees running rampant on both carriers, these promises may not prove particularly effective in boosting subscriber numbers.

What tends to work without fail is an outright discount, and the aforementioned 5 bucks will be slashed off the prices of two, three, and four Verizon Welcome Unlimited lines as well. That means a family of four is looking at paying a total of $100 a month now for all the 5G "basics" and nothing more, compared to $105 over at T-Mobile with the Essentials plan.

That may sound like Big Red is all of a sudden winning the US wireless value war, but it's important to point out that said "basics" include no "premium" mobile hotspot data and no "premium" network access whatsoever. 

That's... not very "unlimited" and it doesn't compare extremely favorably with the only slightly costlier T-Mobile Essentials plan, which comes with no less than 50 gigs of "premium" (read super-duper-high-speed) data a month. Still, Verizon is definitely getting more aggressive about its plan rates and promotions, which can only benefit the industry as a whole and regular consumers going forward.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds

Popular stories

The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless