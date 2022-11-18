Verizon rolls out its own free Test Drive program to try to poach T-Mobile customers

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

While switching from one US carrier to another has become an easier and more lucrative process than ever in recent years thanks to some absolutely insane deals that feel like routine affairs nowadays, it can still be scary to leap into the unknown with a new mobile network operator.

Unless, of course, you test the waters first to make sure the wireless service provider you're planning to adopt is indeed a better fit for you than the one you want to ditch. Taking a page out of T-Mobile's playbook, Verizon is making something like that possible now at no cost whatsoever.

All you need is an unlocked phone with an eSIM slot available from the following list:

  • iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, SE;
  • Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G UW, 5, 5a, 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro;
  • Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 3 and 4 series, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra.

Found your existing device among the names listed above and want to give Verizon's 5G (or 4G LTE) network a whirl? Excellent! Now all you have to do is download the My Verizon app and make sure you meet all the eligibility requirements of the freshly launched Test Drive program.

These are by no means strict, merely ensuring no one participates twice while also excluding current Visible and TracFone subscribers, as well as owners of mobile phones locked to another carrier.

Unlike T-Mobile, which is generous enough to allow you to spend up to 90 days on its nation-leading network before paying a dime, Verizon will only give you 30 days to decide if it's time to switch.

There are no strings attached and no obligations whatsoever at the end of the 30-day Test Drive, and during your little experiment, you will obviously remain subscribed to your current operator while also keeping your phone number.

Big Red's testers get "up to" 100GB of 4G/5G data in addition to unlimited talk and texting, as well as 480p streaming on a 4G or "5G Nationwide" signal and crystal clear 4K streaming where "5G Ultra Wideband" is available.

That's arguably not the absolute best "unlimited" service the carrier can offer... but it's pretty close. And if that's not enough to seal your switch from T-Mobile (or AT&T) to Verizon, you can safely assume nothing will get you over the fence.

