Verizon’s latest deal for new 5G Home Internet customers involves free Disney Bundle

Verizon’s latest deal for new 5G Home Internet customers involves free Disney Bundle0
The Disney Bundle is already included with select Verizon Unlimited plans ($14/month value), but it’s now also included with 5G Home Internet plans. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, and can be watched not just on connected TV devices, but also on PC, smartphones, and tablets.
So, if you plan to subscribe to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet Service, you’ll be getting the Disney Bundle for free, but depending on what plan you choose, you might be getting either six or twelve months. For example, customers who choose to subscribe to the 5G Home Internet plan will receive six months of the bundle for free, while 5G Home Internet Plus subscribers will get double the number of free months.
Of course, the deal is only available for new customers who join Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service going forward and doesn’t apply to existing customers. Also, if you’re considering the deal, you should first check whether or not the service is available in your area.
Things that are NOT allowed: