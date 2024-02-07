I'm using a Z Fold 5 and a Surface Duo; Is there a place for folding and dual-screen phones in 2024, with Vision Pro on the way?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
What's the most important thing in life? Good health? Love? Financial security? Nah, if you're a tech enthusiast to about a crazy degree, it's important to try out all the funky smartphones out there; see if there's actually something better than the slab phone factor we all know and semi-love.
Switching from the iPhone 15 to Android in 2024, and more specifically the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5, just wasn't enough for me. I dug out my Surface Duo too, and decided to use both, at the same time, for a while.
So – what did I find out? Is there a place for folding and dual-screen phones in 2024, especially with the Apple Vision Pro now out in the wild? Or did Apple's AR/VR headset send a clear message – phones have reached their peak, slab phones shall remain the standard, until AR/VR tech is good enough to replace them?
Why folding and dual-screen phones are awesome, and why you shouldn't buy them
The dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo
Don't you love a good plot twist? Here's the thing – even if you really are a tech fanatic, buying an expensive phone with such an usual form factor would probably result in some regrets.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5, as cool as it is, is too narrow when closed, expensive, and a bit chunky. The Surface Duo is thin and beautiful, but with huge bezels, weak hardware, and quickly becoming obsolete due to no more software updates.
None of your favorite apps are designed with those phones in mind, so expect Instagram, for example, to look weird. It's so blown up on phones with wide displays like the two in question, that you can't even see a single photo in its entirety without having to scroll down a bit.
Apps are instead designed to look their best on narrower, taller slabs like the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24. That's one immediate drawback that both the Z Fold 5 and Surface Duo share.
What about watching videos, then? Their big screens sure would make for a great YouTube or movie-watching experience, right? Well, both Samsung and Microsoft slacked on the speaker quality, so not exactly. The cheapest iPhone crushes them in terms of sound quality and richness.
Not only that, but on the Z Fold 5 you get huge black bars, as most modern content is filmed in the widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, so you end up watching a video about the size as it appears on a normal slab phone anyway. A lot of that extra screen real estate you're so proud of – pitch black. Case and point:
Watching a video on an iPhone vs. an open Z Fold
But here's where both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Surface Duo crush it – web browsing and multitasking.
If you're like me, you're used to browsing the web on a laptop or a PC – you want those fully-featured, desktop sites. Well, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Surface Duo offer a screen large enough to accommodate the full desktop versions of websites pretty well, just like a modern tablet would.
In addition, reading e-books is absolutely phenomenal on both the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and especially the Surface Duo, as holding it, with its two screens held together by a thin hinge, is literally like holding a book. And because the Duo's screens are wide, you get quite a lot of text on each page.
Multitasking on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold
The Z Fold 5 is narrower, but still fantastic for reading Stephen King novels to your nephew, who asked for a scary story but clearly isn't up for The Shining.
Multitasking? It's a dream, and both Samsung and Microsoft designed their respective folding-slash-dual-screen phones with that in mind. Both their hardware and software accommodate opening two apps on each screen flawlessly, and the Z Fold 5, being newer and running the far more polished OneUI, even supports three apps at a time, or even four, or five, or – you won't believe it – six!
But are those few benefits and bragging rights enough to overlook the drawbacks you have to deal with, when choosing the unusual smartphone form factor?
Folding vs. dual-screen, what's better in 2024?
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 (shown here) has a single flexible screen on the inside, while the Surface Duo sports two standard displays connected with a hinge
Let's pretend the Surface Duo has 2024 hardware and software like the Galaxy Z Fold 5. From a strictly design standpoint – which form factor is better – it or the Z Fold 5?
Well… for me, it's the Surface Duo, and here's why.
We've already established that neither of these phones are as great for watching videos as one might think. They have other strengths, namely multitasking – having two apps open at the same time, one on each side of the phone.
The Surface Duo has a hinge between its two displays, separating them, but that's no drawback for using two apps. In fact, this dual-screen design, as opposed to using a single folding screen like the Z Fold, is what allows the Surface Duo to be vastly thinner, lighter, and most importantly – more durable.
Its two screens don't need to flex, so they're covered by traditional glass. Its hinge doesn't need to be super complex to make this work, so the result is extra thinness. If a Surface Duo 3 were to come out, sporting the same design as the original Duo, but without the bezels (and again – with a modern processor and software) – that would be the phone I'd rather get, than the Z Fold 5. Sue me.
But we don't live in this hypothetical la la land, do we? So – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 it is.
We didn't get rollable phones after all, and dual-screen phones like the Surface Duo didn't last. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an incredible feat of engineering, but because it's crammed with so much cutting edge technology, it has to be thicker, heavier, and less durable.
Its folding display can't actually fold if it were covered with traditional glass, obviously. Although its ambitious design (particularly the hinge) has been getting thinner with each generation, it's still nowhere near as impossibly thin as the Surface Duo.
The Z Fold 5 just has to be chonky, with its flexible screen, under-display camera, far larger rear cameras, and of course – a notably bigger battery (about 1000 mAh bigger, to be specific).
So what's better in 2024? Again, obviously the Galaxy Z Fold 5. If that hypothetical Surface Duo 3 were to come out this year, which it most definitely will not, that would be better in my opinion, but alas.
Is a folding phone better than a standard slab phone, though? That's a far more reasonable question to ask, and the answer is – nope. I use a folding phone, and wish it would be, but I'd be lying to you and myself if I claimed so.
Which brings me to another question that's been eating at me – will foldable phones even last? Because…
Apple Vision Pro is setting a new precedent – perhaps folding, dual-screen and rollable phones were never meant to become a thing
The Apple Vision Pro headset
Apple won't come out and say it anytime soon, but its Vision Pro headset is meant to replace your iPhone someday. Sure, that day is pretty far into the future right now, as the technology needs to become significantly thinner, lighter, and more socially acceptable until then.
But it appears that this is where we're headed – to a world where everything your phone does for you becomes augmented in your reality. You won't need to stare at a slab phone, or even hold one. You won't need to buy foldable ones if you want extra screen space.
Because your apps, messages, videos, they'll be showing and playing all around you, overlaid in your vision. Hence, the Apple "Vision" Pro, I suppose. Apple considers it "Pro" when your vision includes 5 Tik Tok instances; who knows?
In any case – foldable phones and dual-screen phones were probably not meant to last, and that's becoming even more clear to me now in 2024.
They came out as a solution to a niche problem that will be obsolete when we all start using AR/VR headsets more and more, slowly forgetting a need for any phones.
Is this bad, or good? In this distant future, will you miss the slab phone form factor, or the unique designs we occasionally see, such as these folding and dual screen phones? Or are you excited for the time when you won't be using a phone at all?
Things that are NOT allowed: