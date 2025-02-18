User considers switching to AT&T due to Verizon Dual eSIM nightmare
It seems that several users are experiencing issues with the iPhone's dual eSIM option on Verizon, and have taken their frustrations to Reddit looking for advice.
Dual SIM is a convenient way to use one phone with two phone numbers. Before, when we used only physical SIM, the phone had to specifically have trays focused on that, and not many did. However, eSIM entered the scene - a new tech allowing you to have a digital SIM instead of a physical one. And we also got, as a consequence, the convenience of Dual eSIM.
Well, some users have been dealing with struggles when it comes to this convenient option with Verizon, and unfortunately, it appears the carrier isn't exactly pressed to help.
The user's done all sensible troubleshooting, from resetting network settings and the phone, to calling both Apple and Verizon looking for ways to solve the issue. The problem they're facing: well, dual eSIM doesn't really work as it should. They cannot switch between calls: for incoming calls, if they're talking on one line, the other line's call goes straight to voicemail.
The user also indicates that the issue has been outrageously unresolved for around five months. Other users have chimed in, sharing they were facing similar issues, with one person receiving a dreaded answer to exchange the phone at a store after a long 4-hour chat with a Verizon live agent.
The user who started the thread is facing an annoying and disruptive problem to such a degree that they seem to even be considering switching their carrier to AT&T. It seems both their eSIMs were on Verizon, and they are now even thinking of changing one (or maybe both?) to AT&T.
Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, as it looks like it has taken way too long for the affected users, with some being forced to time-travel back to, what, the year 2000, and carry two physical phones everywhere they go. As if we're not in 2025.
Many modern phones support it. Apple started offering dual eSIM with the iPhone 13, while the Galaxy S24 introduced it to Galaxy phones (before, you could use eSIM + physical SIM). It's becoming more widespread and now, thanks to this cool feature, you don't need to carry two physical phones or have two physical SIM cards: one for work and the other for your personal contacts.
User s0uthernlights on Reddit shares their nightmarish story about trying to use dual eSIM on their new (unlocked) iPhone 15 Pro. Dual SIM apparently worked perfectly on their iPhone 12 Pro with one physical SIM and one eSIM, but things haven't gone as planned since they upgraded.
Technically, they should be able to switch between the calls, placing their first call on hold. This could be crucial when it comes to business, as you need to always be reachable or else you may lose clients, orders, or important communications.
I have an iPhone 15 Pro (Dual E Sim). I had it work flawlessly with my iPhone 12 Pro (Physical Sim + E Sim). Ive reset network settings, factory reset, multiple calls to apple and Verizon both running diagnostics, and network signal tests on my iPhone, and even had Xfinity come out and swap my router. Literally nothing has helped. Finally I had a replacement sent to me from apple and the same issue keeps happening. If "Wifi Calling" is turned on the dual sim works fine for toggling between outgoing calls, but incoming calls go right to voicemail. If I turn Wifi calling off when Im in a call with either of my lines, it shuts the other one off, which doesn't allow me to add a second call, and if someone tries to call the opposite line to the one im calling on sends them right to voicemail.
-s0uthernlights on Reddit, February 2025
I'm having a very similar issue with my gf's iphone 15 plus she activated last Friday. Everything works on the phone, but when she is called, straight to voicemail.
-ReachMachine on Reddit, February 2025
Meanwhile, another user had one line with AT&T and one line on Verizon on the same phone and reported to have started losing signal on the Verizon line. Unfortunately, reaching for support seemed like a wild goose chase: Apple reportedly told them the problem was with Verizon, while Verizon's support blamed Wi-Fi calling first, then blamed the fact that dual SIM was set up with two different carriers (which, in theory, should be perfectly fine and a reasonable thing to want to do).
I used dual SIM on my iPhone 14 Pro Max. One with Verizon, one with AT&T. A few months ago, I started losing the signal on the Verizon line every so often and I called Apple and they said it was a Verizon issue. I talked to Verizon and they said it was because I had Wi-Fi calling turned on and suggested shutting it off.
-johnothy on Reddit, February 2025
In the meantime, Apple's support article on using Dual SIM indicates the following:
When you're on a call, if the carrier for your other phone number supports Wi-Fi calling, you can answer incoming calls on your other number. When you're on a call using a line that isn't your designated line for cellular data, you need to turn on Allow Cellular Data Switching to receive calls from your other line. If you ignore the call and you have voicemail set up with your carrier, you’ll get a missed-call notification and the call will go to voicemail. Check with your carrier for Wi-Fi calling availability and find out whether additional fees or data usage applies from your data provider.
-Apple support article on Dual SIM, December 11, 2024
