User considers switching to AT&T due to Verizon Dual eSIM nightmare

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

Technically, they should be able to switch between the calls, placing their first call on hold. This could be crucial when it comes to business, as you need to always be reachable or else you may lose clients, orders, or important communications.







-s0uthernlights on Reddit, February 2025

Verizon

Recommended Stories

-ReachMachine on Reddit, February 2025



Verizon on the same phone and reported to have started losing signal on the Verizon line. Unfortunately, reaching for support seemed like a wild goose chase: Apple reportedly told them the problem was with Verizon , while Verizon 's support blamed Wi-Fi calling first, then blamed the fact that dual SIM was set up with two different carriers (which, in theory, should be perfectly fine and a reasonable thing to want to do).

Meanwhile, another user had one line with AT&T and one line onon the same phone and reported to have started losing signal on theline. Unfortunately, reaching for support seemed like a wild goose chase: Apple reportedly told them the problem was with, while's support blamed Wi-Fi calling first, then blamed the fact that dual SIM was set up with two different carriers (which, in theory, should be perfectly fine and a reasonable thing to want to do).







-johnothy on Reddit, February 2025

AT&T

Verizon

AT&T

-Apple support article on Dual SIM, December 11, 2024



As if we're not in 2025.

It seems that several users are experiencing issues with the iPhone's dual eSIM option on, and have taken their frustrations to Reddit looking for advice.Dual SIM is a convenient way to use one phone with two phone numbers. Before, when we used only physical SIM, the phone had to specifically have trays focused on that, and not many did. However, eSIM entered the scene - a new tech allowing you to have a digital SIM instead of a physical one. And we also got, as a consequence, the convenience of Dual eSIM.Many modern phones support it. Apple started offering dual eSIM with the iPhone 13 , while the Galaxy S24 introduced it to Galaxy phones (before, you could use eSIM + physical SIM). It's becoming more widespread and now, thanks to this cool feature, you don't need to carry two physical phones or have two physical SIM cards: one for work and the other for your personal contacts.Well, some users have been dealing with struggles when it comes to this convenient option with Verizon , and unfortunately, it appears the carrier isn't exactly pressed to help. User s0uthernlights on Reddit shares their nightmarish story about trying to use dual eSIM on their new (unlocked) iPhone 15 Pro . Dual SIM apparently worked perfectly on their iPhone 12 Pro with one physical SIM and one eSIM, but things haven't gone as planned since they upgraded.The user's done all sensible troubleshooting, from resetting network settings and the phone, to calling both Apple andlooking for ways to solve the issue. The problem they're facing: well, dual eSIM doesn't really work as it should. They cannot switch between calls: for incoming calls, if they're talking on one line, the other line's call goes straight to voicemail.The user also indicates that the issue has been outrageously unresolved for around five months. Other users have chimed in, sharing they were facing similar issues, with one person receiving a dreaded answer to exchange the phone at a store after a long 4-hour chat with alive agent.The user who started the thread is facing an annoying and disruptive problem to such a degree that they seem to even be considering switching their carrier to. It seems both their eSIMs were on, and they are now even thinking of changing one (or maybe both?) toIn the meantime, Apple's support article on using Dual SIM indicates the following:Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, as it looks like it has taken way too long for the affected users, with some being forced to time-travel back to, what, the year 2000, and carry two physical phones everywhere they go.