UScellular to offer the Apple Watch Series 7 beginning October 15

UScellular to offer the Apple Watch Series 7 beginning October 150
More importantly, just for a limited time, UScellular customers will receive no activation fee and three months of free cellular connectivity on a connected watch plan. Customers can choose between the 41mm and 45mm models and connect to UScellular’s network by activating their cellular watch plan for $10 per month.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple smartwatch to feature IP6X certification for resistance to dust. The wearable is also capable of maintaining a WR50 water resistance rating, which means it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean up to 50 meters.