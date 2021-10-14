Notification Center

iOS Apple Wearables US Cellular

UScellular to offer the Apple Watch Series 7 beginning October 15

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
UScellular to offer the Apple Watch Series 7 beginning October 15
One of the smaller US carriers, UScellular announced it will offer the Apple Watch Series 7 beginning October 15. Naturally, Apple’s new smartwatch will be available both in stores and online.

More importantly, just for a limited time, UScellular customers will receive no activation fee and three months of free cellular connectivity on a connected watch plan. Customers can choose between the 41mm and 45mm models and connect to UScellular’s network by activating their cellular watch plan for $10 per month.

Also, with UScellular’s Accessories Installment Pricing option, customers can extend their payments for Apple Watch Series 7 over 24 months. Basically, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available at UScellular starting at $20.83 per month.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple smartwatch to feature IP6X certification for resistance to dust. The wearable is also capable of maintaining a WR50 water resistance rating, which means it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean up to 50 meters.

With this new model, Apple has refined the design of Watch Series and maximized the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch. Battery life though remains almost the same as previous modes – 18 hours on a full charge, yet the battery now charges 33% faster.

