Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android Software updates Official OnePlus

OnePlus Nord gets a host of upgrades with yet another software update

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Sep 07, 2020, 9:35 PM
OnePlus Nord gets a host of upgrades with yet another software update
It seems that OnePlus is working tirelessly towards bringing software improvements to the Nord. Just days after releasing an update for the smartphone, the company released yet another version of its proprietary OxygenOS, version 10.5.7.

OnePlus took to its community forums to announce the update, which is currently rolling out to users in India and other regions globally before making its way to the EU.

The update brings a whole host of improvements, including better battery management, network stability, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also brings improvements for 4K/60fps video capture and still photography with the macro lens.

Importantly, the software update also includes improved display calibration. Since its release, the OnePlus Nord has been plagued with display discoloration issues. The company has said the issues are standard to all comparable OLED panels, but hopefully this new update will help rectify the problem.

The OnePlus Nord launched last month after months of leaks, surfacing as one of the strongest players in the upper midrange field. Priced at under $450 in select markets worldwide (but not in the US), the Nord features a powerful Snapdragon 765G chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, a quad camera setup, and 5G support.

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review
$999 $520
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4115 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G won't be receiving a Pro-branded version
Popular stories
Apple could announce two new devices this Tuesday
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G review: the cool Communicator
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Popular stories

Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date
Popular stories
Google is not doing enough to keep the Play Store safe, so you need to delete these apps yourself
Popular stories
Major Apple suppliers hint at iPhone 12 launch delay

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless