Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Google preps updated and more useful Phone app for some Android and all compatible Pixel phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps Google
The Android and Pixel Phone app icon in white against a blue background.
The Google Phone app might not be the flashiest application on an Android phone. It is the default dialer on Google's own Pixel line and reportedly developers are prepping a new feature for the dialer that will allow some Android and all Pixel users to more easily browse through their calls. The update involves the creation of new tabs at the top of the screen that will list new categories including All, Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam.

The new tabs were discovered by Android Authority while looking through a beta version of the Google Phone app (version 159.0.718038457-publicbeta-pixel2024 beta). With the update, some Android and all Pixel users will finally gain parity with iOS users who are allowed to seamlessly move between viewing all of their incoming calls, outgoing calls, and incoming calls they missed with a quick tap. When an iPhone user wants to switch between viewing all outgoing and incoming calls he made and received to seeing the incoming calls he missed, he will tap the "All-Missed" switcher at the top of the Recents page.

A future update to the Google Phone app could change how Android and Pixel users access their incoming and outgoing calls. | Image credit-Android Authority - Google preps updated and more useful Phone app for some Android and all compatible Pixel phones
A future update to the Google Phone app could change how Android and Pixel users access their incoming and outgoing calls. | Image credit-Android Authority

All Android and some Pixel users currently get to see all incoming calls, outgoing calls, and missed calls by opening the Phone app and tapping the Recents tab at the bottom of the screen. Once the update is disseminated, pressing the Recent button will allow these users to view their call history sorted into different categories:

  • All-View all incoming and outgoing calls.
  • Missed-Incoming calls that you missed.
  • Contacts-Incoming and outgoing calls involving a phone number in your contacts list.
  • Non-Spam-Incoming calls that did not set off a Spam warning.
  • Spam-Incoming calls that set off 1the Spam warning.                                      

It isn't clear when Google will release this update, but the fact that it currently resides inside a beta version of the Google Phone app could indicate that the update could be some time away. We should also point out that while Google's update doesn't include a separate tab for outgoing calls, there is hope that this will be a feature that Google will add down the road. Right now, after Android Authority was able to activate the update revealing the new tabs at the top of the display, only the "All" tab is working.

This doesn't seem like a major update for some Android and all Pixel users although the bottom line is that users will be able to go through their phone calls more easily. That makes this a very useful update indeed.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades
Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades

Latest News

Galaxy S25 Ultra component image shows its cool advantage over S24 Ultra
Galaxy S25 Ultra component image shows its cool advantage over S24 Ultra
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
"Make Samsung great again": disappointment ensues after Galaxy S25 reveal
"Make Samsung great again": disappointment ensues after Galaxy S25 reveal
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Budget Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are just unmissable at 35% off on Amazon
Budget Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are just unmissable at 35% off on Amazon
Benchmark scores show Galaxy S25 Ultra's superior multi-core AP performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max
Benchmark scores show Galaxy S25 Ultra's superior multi-core AP performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless