Update brings some "hidden" changes to the Pixel 4 series
Earlier today we pointed out that some Pixel units have yet to receive the latest monthly update or the new quarterly feature drop from Google. The latter will bring Pixel users enhanced multitasking capabilities thanks to improvements in memory management. Other parts of the update are app-specific. For example, with the update, video chat app Duo will keep Pixel users' faces centered in the middle of the screen even when they move. After the update is installed, Duo will blur the user's background if he wants to try and hide what his bedroom looks like, and the Pixel 4 will employ a machine-learning algorithm to guess the next sound in a conversation marred by a poor connection. Other new features will allow users to add a blur to old photos of faces or of people, and a new Call Screen update will automatically block calls from unknown numbers.
Face Unlock will now improve over time
Another "hidden" new feature for the Pixel 4 family will improve Face Unlock over time. Google has yet to push out an update allowing users to request that their eyes be open in order for it to work. This means that users are still open to getting knocked unconscious by someone who wants to unlock their phone. A bad actor could also hold up the phone to the owner's sleeping face in order to unlock it. But what Google has done with the Pixel Feature Drop is have Face Unlock employ recent images of the user's face to improve how well the facial recognition system works. These new images are created every time a Pixel 4 user unlocks his or her phone using Face Unlock.
Users first setting up Face Unlock after installing the December update will be informed of the change. A new sentence in the instructions for Face Unlock reads "Your phone will occasionally use your recent face unlock images to create improved face models." Those nervous about multiple images or models of their faces being stored online don't have to worry. These images are kept on-device using the Titan M security chip. And Pixel 4 users will now receive a notification when their face model no longer meets certain requirements and needs to be created again. Google noted these improvements in the changelog to the December 2019 monthly update but did not mention them in the blog post it published about the Pixel Feature Drop. They also weren't discussed on the company's support forums. If you missed out on hearing about the improvements to Face Unlock, well, now you know.
If you have yet to receive the December update for your Android 10 powered Pixel, you can see if it has belatedly arrived by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update > Check for update.
