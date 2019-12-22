Android Software updates Google

Update brings some "hidden" changes to the Pixel 4 series

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 22, 2019, 10:04 PM
Update brings some
Earlier today we pointed out that some Pixel units have yet to receive the latest monthly update or the new quarterly feature drop from Google. The latter will bring Pixel users enhanced multitasking capabilities thanks to improvements in memory management. Other parts of the update are app-specific. For example, with the update, video chat app Duo will keep Pixel users' faces centered in the middle of the screen even when they move. After the update is installed, Duo will blur the user's background if he wants to try and hide what his bedroom looks like, and the Pixel 4 will employ a machine-learning algorithm to guess the next sound in a conversation marred by a poor connection. Other new features will allow users to add a blur to old photos of faces or of people, and a new Call Screen update will automatically block calls from unknown numbers.

According to XDA, Google also added a trio of features for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL that have not been widely publicized. For example, the latest and greatest Pixels will be updated to support dual-frequency Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This will allow for more precise location tracking using the L5 and E5a frequencies for those using GPS or Galileo respectively. GPS is owned by the U.S. Government while Galileo was created by the EU. Google says that as a result, "you’ll also get amazingly fast accuracy in Google Maps with improved on-device computing for much better location quality."

Face Unlock will now improve over time


The second "hidden" new feature adds T-Mobile eSIM support. An eSIM is an electronic or embedded SIM card that is added to a phone's motherboard and replaces or works alongside the old physical SIM cards. The Pixel 4 series supports dual SIM, dual standby so a user can combine an eSIM and a physical SIM card from two different carriers. Both SIM cards are active until one is in use which automatically makes the other card inactive. Pixel 4 users on T-Mobile can now set up two different lines using one for home and the other for business.


Another "hidden" new feature for the Pixel 4 family will improve Face Unlock over time. Google has yet to push out an update allowing users to request that their eyes be open in order for it to work. This means that users are still open to getting knocked unconscious by someone who wants to unlock their phone. A bad actor could also hold up the phone to the owner's sleeping face in order to unlock it. But what Google has done with the Pixel Feature Drop is have Face Unlock employ recent images of the user's face to improve how well the facial recognition system works. These new images are created every time a Pixel 4 user unlocks his or her phone using Face Unlock.

Users first setting up Face Unlock after installing the December update will be informed of the change. A new sentence in the instructions for Face Unlock reads "Your phone will occasionally use your recent face unlock images to create improved face models." Those nervous about multiple images or models of their faces being stored online don't have to worry. These images are kept on-device using the Titan M security chip. And Pixel 4 users will now receive a notification when their face model no longer meets certain requirements and needs to be created again. Google noted these improvements in the changelog to the December 2019 monthly update but did not mention them in the blog post it published about the Pixel Feature Drop. They also weren't discussed on the company's support forums. If you missed out on hearing about the improvements to Face Unlock, well, now you know.

If you have yet to receive the December update for your Android 10 powered Pixel, you can see if it has belatedly arrived by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update > Check for update.
$668.80 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$838.46 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 5.7" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 2800 mAh
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL OS: Android 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

lyndon420
Reply

1. lyndon420

Posts: 6902; Member since: Jul 11, 2012

”...This means that users are still open to getting knocked unconscious by someone who wants to unlock their phone...” Seriously?? Dude....

posted on 31 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-specs-leak
Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think
is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?
samsung-android-10-updates-big-step-forward
Samsung's biggest step forward this year is almost going unnoticed
apple-iphone-12-sensor-shift-camera-tech
Apple's 2020 iPhones could introduce this big camera upgrade
Latest-OnePlus-8-Pro-leaks-specs-prices
Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint

Popular stories

Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard
snapdragon-865-might-be-made-by-tsmc-instead-of-samsung
Wild report says Qualcomm has made a last minute decision about the Snapdragon 865
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless