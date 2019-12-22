Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update





Settings > System > Advanced > System update > Check for update would always get the latest release no matter where their device stood in the queue. But when a For the Pixel users who haven't be able to receive the December update, they are missing out on the monthly security patch, the functional patches that fix bugs and issues specific to certain Pixel models, and the first feature drop. Google had previously stated that Pixel users going towould always get the latest release no matter where their device stood in the queue. But when a Pixel 3 XL user complained to Google last week that he had yet to receive the December update, the response was "Updates are released in phases and you'll receive a notification once it comes through. Appreciate your patience."





There are many new features that Pixel users who haven't received the December security update yet are eager to add. These include the improved memory management that allows Pixel handsets to have more apps open at one time. Another feature will allow a blur to be added to photos already processed, even those that are years old. And with the update, those using video chat app Duo can blur the background if they so desire, and the camera can always keep them in the center of the frame even if they are moving.









The next Pixel security and functional patch update is coming in less than two weeks and the next feature drop isn't expected until early March of next year.

