Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
The Google Pixel line is known for its outstanding photo processing and for being first in line to receive Android updates. And this month, Google announced that it will release a "Pixel feature drop" each quarter that will include new features and improvements to Android 10 powered Pixel units. But here we are nearly three weeks after the update dropped and according to Android Police, some Pixel users are complaining that they never received it. You might recall that last month, Pixel 4 owners had issues receiving the November update.
There are many new features that Pixel users who haven't received the December security update yet are eager to add. These include the improved memory management that allows Pixel handsets to have more apps open at one time. Another feature will allow a blur to be added to photos already processed, even those that are years old. And with the update, those using video chat app Duo can blur the background if they so desire, and the camera can always keep them in the center of the frame even if they are moving.
The next Pixel security and functional patch update is coming in less than two weeks and the next feature drop isn't expected until early March of next year.
