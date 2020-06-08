Android Software updates Apps Google Camera

Pixel 4 camera gets new video features after latest update

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 08, 2020, 12:28 AM
Pixel 4 camera gets new video features after latest update
According to Droid-Life, the update to version 7.4.104 of the Google Camera app brings a couple of new features to the Google Pixel 4 series. First, users will now find a zoom slider on the screen when recording video. The slider will deliver a digital zoom of up to 8x when a video is recorded in FHD and at 30fps. And in the pop-up menu in video mode, there are now controls that switch between resolution and frames per second. As Droid-Life points out, the update doesn't bring 4K video at 60fps to the latest Pixel phones.

Interestingly, it seems that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users have been losing the ability to use the rear camera on their phones following the update. If you look at the Google Camera app comments section you'll immediately spot several negative statements from users of the Pixel 2 line complaining about issues that are having with their camera and with their device in general. One Pixel 2 user named Dale Winters wrote, "Used to work fine. Now it doesn't work at all. If Google is trying to tell me to buy a new Pixel (I have a Pixel 2) them (sic) are sending me over to Samsung."


Another Pixel 2 owner named Sheryl Hall said, "When I first got my Pixel 2, I absolutely LOVED this app. Now that I have had this phone for a little over 2 years, the camera app no longer wants to work. I have NEVER had this issue with any other smartphone I have owned, regardless of the age of the phone. I don't know why the camera no longer works, but it is incredibly frustrating! And when I tried to email the help desk, I received a response to let me know that the email Google gave me is no longer monitored." Many Pixel users are upset about the lack of a response from Google about this issue.

If you haven't received the update to version 7.4.104 of Google Camera, you can update the app from the Google Play Store. If you own a phone in the Pixel 2 series, you might want to wait to install it until Google sends out a fix repairing those units that have lost the use of their camera.

Related phones

Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
$320 Pixel 2 on
  • Display 5.0 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 15 Reviews
$400 Google Pixel 2 XL on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3520 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$693 Pixel 4 on
$580 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$809 Pixel 4 XL on
$799 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless