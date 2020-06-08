Pixel 4 camera gets new video features after latest update
According to Droid-Life, the update to version 7.4.104 of the Google Camera app brings a couple of new features to the Google Pixel 4 series. First, users will now find a zoom slider on the screen when recording video. The slider will deliver a digital zoom of up to 8x when a video is recorded in FHD and at 30fps. And in the pop-up menu in video mode, there are now controls that switch between resolution and frames per second. As Droid-Life points out, the update doesn't bring 4K video at 60fps to the latest Pixel phones.
Another Pixel 2 owner named Sheryl Hall said, "When I first got my Pixel 2, I absolutely LOVED this app. Now that I have had this phone for a little over 2 years, the camera app no longer wants to work. I have NEVER had this issue with any other smartphone I have owned, regardless of the age of the phone. I don't know why the camera no longer works, but it is incredibly frustrating! And when I tried to email the help desk, I received a response to let me know that the email Google gave me is no longer monitored." Many Pixel users are upset about the lack of a response from Google about this issue.
If you haven't received the update to version 7.4.104 of Google Camera, you can update the app from the Google Play Store. If you own a phone in the Pixel 2 series, you might want to wait to install it until Google sends out a fix repairing those units that have lost the use of their camera.