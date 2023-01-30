The names of two upcoming OnePlus foldables may have been revealed





Alongside Google , OnePlus is probably the biggest name in the mobile industry likely to make a foldable move sooner or later, and although there's still a lot we don't know about the brand's first alternatives to the popular Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lineups, one key detail is seemingly out of the bag now.





According to Mukul Sharma, an increasingly reliable and prolific Twitter tipster with the handle @stufflistings , the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip monikers have recently been trademarked, which may or may not mean exactly what you're thinking.





That's because tech companies don't always end up using everything they trademark for actual marketing purposes, and even when they do, it's impossible to predict a product's release timing based on the timing of a trademark registration.





All that being said, it's clear that OnePlus is at least considering the possibility of releasing direct Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip rivals with similar names at some point in the future, which is enough to get us dreaming.





Unsurprisingly, Sharma goes a couple of steps further, claiming that the "internal testing of (at least) one" of those two products has kicked off in "several regions, including Europe" and that both "conventional foldables and flip-phones" could come out from OnePlus in the "near future."







