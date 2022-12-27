OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023

While it seems that the OnePlus 11 will be the only phone to be announced on February 7 at the dedicated OnePlus event, chatter on Twitter has it that OnePlus might have planned some rather exciting releases for late 2023.





Twitter leaker and industry insider Yogesh Brar ( @heyitsyogesh ) reiterates that OnePlus could still release a OnePlus 11 Pro phone in 2023, despite rumors that it aims to simplify its device portfolio. In the past few years, OnePlus used to release a regular and Pro flagship at the same time, but it seems this wouldn't be the case in 2023.





Yogesh Brar also has it that due to the seemingly positive response that the Oppo Find N2 Flip has received so far, a potential OnePlus version of the phone is reportedly considered to wage war on Samsung's compact foldables, currently helmed by the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 . As a refresher, Oppo is the parent company behind OnePlus, with the two brands jointly working on both the software and hardware for their respective devices. Such a potential OnePlus version of the foldable device isn't expected in H1 2023, so an autumn release is definitely more likely.





There have been talks about a OnePlus Pro device, but it's not happening atleast in H1 2023



OnePlus will stick to a diversified lineup including Nord, T & R series



Given the response Oppo Find N2 Flip got, a OnePlus Flip is on the cards to go head-on flip Galaxy Z Flip 4.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 26, 2022



As a reminder, OnePlus "Pro" phones are a fairly recent undercoming, as most of the company's flagships beforehand were devoid of the premium suffix. However, OnePlus flagships usually got refreshed roughly six months after the original flagship's release with a special "T" version of the phone. OnePlus still does that, but it has enriched the portfolio with "R" versions of its top high-end phones, not to mention the diverse range of OnePlus mid-rangers and entry-level phones that were simply non-existent just a few years ago. It looks that the portfolio outline wouldn't be changed at least in 2023.





Much is known about the OnePlus 11 : coming up with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, 50MP main camera, 5000mAh battery, and 100W charging on deck, the OnePlus 11 will be one of the major flagships in early 2023. Fan favorites like the alert slider are also staying.



