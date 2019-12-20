Personal data from 267 million Facebook users discovered in an unsecured database
Facebook users have been exposed again. Today, a report published on the Comparitech website says that 267 million Facebook members had their User IDs, names and phone numbers left unsecured on the internet where they were not protected by a password or any other form of authentication. Comparitech teamed up with security researcher Bob Diachenko who believes that the data could have come from an illegal scraping operation. Diachenko also discovered evidence that the data could have been the result of Facebook API abuse by criminals in Vietnam.
The report notes that unsecured data could have been used "to conduct large-scale SMS spam and phishing campaigns." A total of 267,140,436 records were left exposed with most of them showing personal information from valid U.S. Facebook users. Each record included a unique Facebook ID, the member's full name and phone number and a time stamp. As recently as September, another Facebook database was discovered that contained phone numbers and Facebook IDs for 419 million members.
The ISP hosting the database was alerted instead of going first to the owner of the database because researcher Diachenko felt that it belonged to a criminal operation.
1 Comment
1. Vokilam
Posts: 1399; Member since: Mar 15, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
