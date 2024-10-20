Unreleased OnePlus 13 surfaces at an eSports event in China

OnePlus 13 is a dream for Android users who like phones with spectacular specs







This is a mobile game tournament featuring PUBG Mobile. It has been described as one of the largest PUBG Mobile tournaments with players from around the world seeking to win a share of prize pools said to be in the millions of dollars. So if you're a Chinese phone manufacturer such as OnePlus , this would be a propitious time to give samples of the device to certain entrants to get attention for the upcoming new model.









OnePlus 13 . There is a version of the phone dressed in Black, one in Blue with a White camera island (personally my favorite) and a version of the OnePlus 13 in White with a silver band. A

The three photos seen on Weibo revealed at least three color options for the. There is a version of the phone dressed in Black, one in Blue with a White camera island (personally my favorite) and a version of thein White with a silver band. A rumored model with a green faux leather back was not spotted at the event and it should be noted that according to prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the Black version of the phone has a textured back.





Now how do we know that the phones in the pictures are the OnePlus 13 ? Good question. All three have some design features that were included in a previous teaser of the OnePlus 13 that was released by the manufacturer. These features include:





A Hasselblad logo next to the camera island which was not on the One Plus 12.

A centered OnePlus logo on the rear panel of the phone.

A silver band cutting through the camera island which also was not on the OnePlus 12.





The OnePlus 13 will be up against several flagship models in China, mostly produced by stablemates vivo and Oppo. All three firms are owned by BBK Electronics along with Realme and iQOO. The powerful Dimensity 9400 processor powers both the vivo X200 series and the Opp Find X8 line.





About OnePlus 13





OnePlus 13 in China although pre-orders can be made. The phone will first be released in China and early next year we expect to see the global release of the model. That variant would be available in markets such as the U.S., Europe, and India. By the time the phone is available in the U.S., it probably will face off against the No release date has been scheduled yet for thein China although pre-orders can be made. The phone will first be released in China and early next year we expect to see the global release of the model. That variant would be available in markets such as the U.S., Europe, and India. By the time the phone is available in the U.S., it probably will face off against the Samsung Galaxy S25 series including the Galaxy S25 Ultra





The phone has some great specs which include:

A 6.82-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Three rear-facing 50MP cameras (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto).

50MP front-facing selfie camera.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor manufactured by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E).

Up to 24GB RAM.

Up to 1TB internal storage.

6000mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

IP 68/69 protection from dust and water.

Color options: Black (textured), White, and Blue (two-tone with white camera island).





