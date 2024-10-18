See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The OnePlus 13 has been generating buzz for some time now, with numerous leaks and rumors revealing exciting details about the upcoming smartphone. Recently, what appears to be the global variant of the OnePlus 13 surfaced on Geekbench, giving us a clearer look at its key specifications ahead of its launch.

Geekbench listing reveals key specs


Alleged OnePlus 13 Geekbench listing of the global variant. | Image credit to 91Mobiles - OnePlus 13 global variant appears on Geekbench with impressive scores
Alleged OnePlus 13 Geekbench listing of the global variant. | Image credit to 91Mobiles

A OnePlus device bearing the model number CPH-2653 was recently spotted on Geekbench by the team at 91Mobiles. The device scored an impressive 2,986 in the single-core test and 8,779 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6. In comparison, these scores are significantly higher than those of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, which achieved 638 and 3,648 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

How does it compare to the chinese edition?


While the CPH-2653 model’s scores are noteworthy, they fall slightly behind another OnePlus device previously spotted on Geekbench—model number PJZ110, likely the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13. The PJZ110 achieved a single-core score of 3,236 and a multi-core score of 10,049, indicating possible differences in performance between the global and Chinese editions.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite SoC


The Geekbench listing also sheds light on the chipset powering the OnePlus 13 global variant. The device’s base frequency of 2.78 GHz and a maximum clock speed of 4.09 GHz closely align with the rumored specs of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite (also referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4).

This strongly suggests that both the global and Chinese versions of the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor, which is great news for everyone.

Potential Features: Android 15 and 16GB RAM variant


In addition to the chipset details, the listing hints that the global variant could ship with Android 15 out of the box. It also suggests a possible 16GB RAM variant, which is significantly less than the 24GB RAM option seen in the OnePlus 12.

However, it’s likely that OnePlus will continue to offer high-capacity RAM configurations for its flagship model. After all, if we know anything about OnePlus, it is that the company always tries to go above and beyond on hardware.

About OnePlus 13


OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone later this month, with more details on both the global and Chinese editions expected soon. The OnePlus 13 promises to be a premium Android device, and fans can look forward to official confirmation of its specs and performance in the coming weeks.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be officially released in early 2024, with availability expected in key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia. OnePlus typically rolls out its devices globally, so we can expect a similar pattern for the OnePlus 13.

Key OnePlus 13 rumored specs:

  • 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4)
  • 50MP main camera with Hasselblad tuning
  • 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • 16GB RAM or more
  • IP69 dust and water resistance

The OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be an impressive device, with notable improvements in performance and display quality. However, its success will depend on how it competes with other premium flagship phones. If OnePlus can maintain its reputation for offering great value without compromising on features, the OnePlus 13 could be a strong contender in the Android market.

My optimism stems from OnePlus’ consistent ability to strike a balance between premium features and competitive pricing. Frankly, the only gripe I have had about recent OnePlus phones is the way they look. The large and circular camera module at the back simply does not tickle my fancy whatsoever. I have owned two OnePlus phones and one of my favorite things about them was their design, so I hope we see a new look for the series with the OnePlus 13
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

