OnePlus 13 global variant appears on Geekbench with impressive scores

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Potential Features: Android 15 and 16GB RAM variant

OnePlus 12









About OnePlus 13

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone later this month, with more details on both the global and Chinese editions expected soon. The OnePlus 13 promises to be a premium Android device, and fans can look forward to official confirmation of its specs and performance in the coming weeks.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be officially released in early 2024, with availability expected in key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia. OnePlus typically rolls out its devices globally, so we can expect a similar pattern for the OnePlus 13 .



Key



6.8-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4)

50MP main camera with Hasselblad tuning

6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging

Android 15 out of the box

out of the box 16GB RAM or more However, it’s likely that OnePlus will continue to offer high-capacity RAM configurations for its flagship model. After all, if we know anything about OnePlus, it is that the company always tries to go above and beyond on hardware.Theis anticipated to be officially released in early 2024, with availability expected in key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia. OnePlus typically rolls out its devices globally, so we can expect a similar pattern for theKey OnePlus 13 rumored specs

IP69 dust and water resistance

The OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be an impressive device, with notable improvements in performance and display quality. However, its success will depend on how it competes with other premium flagship phones. If OnePlus can maintain its reputation for offering great value without compromising on features, the OnePlus 13 could be a strong contender in the Android market. Theis shaping up to be an impressive device, with notable improvements in performance and display quality. However, its success will depend on how it competes with other premium flagship phones. If OnePlus can maintain its reputation for offering great value without compromising on features, thecould be a strong contender in the Android market.



Recommended Stories

My optimism stems from OnePlus’ consistent ability to strike a balance between premium features and competitive pricing. Frankly, the only gripe I have had about recent OnePlus phones is the way they look. The large and circular camera module at the back simply does not tickle my fancy whatsoever. I have owned two OnePlus phones and one of my favorite things about them was their design, so I hope we see a new look for the series with the OnePlus 13 .