Amazon and B&H are now shipping the unlocked LG Stylo 6 in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 01, 2020, 6:36 AM
Amazon and B&amp;H are now shipping the unlocked LG Stylo 6 in the US
Faced with direct competition in the mid-range market segment for a change, this year's LG Stylo-series handset went big in the screen size department but fairly modest as far as specifications go, staying one step behind the Moto G Stylus.

Making matters worse, the LG Stylo 6 followed the same scattered release schedule as its predecessor, debuting on Boost Mobile before gradually expanding to T-Mobile, Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, and Verizon.

At long last, the unlocked variant of the 6.8-inch giant went up for pre-order a few weeks back at B&H Photo Video with a list price of $299.99 attached to its name, and now the device is in stock and ready to ship to its earliest adopters.

Purchase the unlocked LG Stylo 6 from B&H right now



Even better, you can get the GSM and CDMA-compatible LG Stylo 6 on Amazon as well for the same aforementioned price with a standard US warranty included. Available in an eye-catching "Holographic White" hue, the phone obviously supports AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon's 4G LTE networks (as well as smaller operators like Boost, Cricket, and Metro) while packing 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space.

The Moto G Stylus, in case you're wondering, which just so happens to normally cost $300 unlocked too, offers twice that amount of local digital hoarding room in addition to better cameras and a faster processor than the LG Stylo 6.

That's not to say the Stylo 6 is a terrible phone, what with its MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, triple rear-facing shooter setup, and 4,000mAh battery, but the quality/price ratio at the moment is... not ideal. Let's hope B&H and Amazon will realize that fairly quickly and do something to remedy the situation.

Related phones

Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$300 $130
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P35
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

