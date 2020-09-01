Amazon and B&H are now shipping the unlocked LG Stylo 6 in the US









At long last, the unlocked variant of the 6.8-inch giant went up for pre-order a few weeks back at B&H Photo Video with a list price of $299.99 attached to its name, and now the device is in stock and ready to ship to its earliest adopters.













Even better, you can get the GSM and CDMA-compatible LG Stylo 6 on Amazon as well for the same aforementioned price with a standard US warranty included. Available in an eye-catching "Holographic White" hue, the phone obviously supports AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon's 4G LTE networks (as well as smaller operators like Boost, Cricket, and Metro) while packing 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space.



The The Moto G Stylus , in case you're wondering, which just so happens to normally cost $300 unlocked too, offers twice that amount of local digital hoarding room in addition to better cameras and a faster processor than the LG Stylo 6.





That's not to say the Stylo 6 is a terrible phone, what with its MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, triple rear-facing shooter setup, and 4,000mAh battery, but the quality/price ratio at the moment is... not ideal. Let's hope B&H and Amazon will realize that fairly quickly and do something to remedy the situation.



