The LG Stylo 6 is 'coming soon' to T-Mobile at a slightly excessive price
Similar in many ways, including battery capacity, the LG Stylo 6 and Moto G Stylus are radically different when it comes to screen size, camera technology, and even processing power. The new guy sports a significantly larger display than the slightly older 6.4-inch Moto G Stylus while embracing the notch instead of a hole punch design favored by many of today's popular Android flagships.
The 13 + 5 + 5MP triple lens system on the back of the LG Stylo 6 also looks inferior to the 48 + 16 + 2MP rear-facing camera setup featured by the Moto G Stylus. The $252 LG Stylo 6 packs a lower 3GB RAM count and humbler 64GB storage space than the $300 Moto G Stylus, and although we're yet to perform our own tests, the MediaTek Helio P35 processor is likely to be slower than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.
All in all, T-Mobile could have done better in terms of Stylo 6 affordability, especially considering the same phone is priced at $179.99 right now at Boost Mobile. Hopefully, Magenta will bring that tag down shortly after actually releasing the mid-range 6.8-inch giant. The closer the LG Stylo 6 will get to last year's $186 Stylo 5, the better.