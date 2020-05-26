T-Mobile LG Android Boost

The LG Stylo 6 is 'coming soon' to T-Mobile at a slightly excessive price

May 26, 2020, 6:28 AM
The sequel to one of LG's most popular smartphones of 2019 was commercially released with minimal fanfare on its first US carrier last week, and although T-Mobile hasn't formally followed Boost's suit just yet, the Stylo 6 is already listed on the "Un-carrier's" official website.

While the pen-wielding mid-ranger is not actually up for grabs at the time of this writing for T-Mo customers, the product listing reveals the price point of the 6.8-inch handset. Assuming this is not just a placeholder, which seems like a fairly reasonable assumption, the LG Stylo 6 will cost $252 when it becomes available "soon."

At first glance, that's a small price to pay for one of the very few mobile devices on the market today with a built-in stylus and mid-end specifications. But unlike its forerunners, the LG Stylo 6 is facing some stiff direct competition from the Moto G Stylus. This is actually not available through the nation's third-largest wireless service provider, but it can be purchased unlocked from retailers like Best Buy at $300 or even $250 with upfront carrier activation.

Similar in many ways, including battery capacity, the LG Stylo 6 and Moto G Stylus are radically different when it comes to screen size, camera technology, and even processing power. The new guy sports a significantly larger display than the slightly older 6.4-inch Moto G Stylus while embracing the notch instead of a hole punch design favored by many of today's popular Android flagships.

The 13 + 5 + 5MP triple lens system on the back of the LG Stylo 6 also looks inferior to the 48 + 16 + 2MP rear-facing camera setup featured by the Moto G Stylus. The $252 LG Stylo 6 packs a lower 3GB RAM count and humbler 64GB storage space than the $300 Moto G Stylus, and although we're yet to perform our own tests, the MediaTek Helio P35 processor is likely to be slower than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

All in all, T-Mobile could have done better in terms of Stylo 6 affordability, especially considering the same phone is priced at $179.99 right now at Boost Mobile. Hopefully, Magenta will bring that tag down shortly after actually releasing the mid-range 6.8-inch giant. The closer the LG Stylo 6 will get to last year's $186 Stylo 5, the better.

