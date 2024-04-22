Unknown Google branded watch shows up in FCC filing, likely not the Pixel Watch 3



It was Pixel Watch 3 in two different sizes, likely alongside the Pixel Watch 3 , making unlocking your phone with your watch even easier.



However, the smartwatch featured in this recent FCC filing, referred to as model number G4SKY, doesn't seem to have UWB capabilities. This alone makes it unlikely to be the Pixel Watch 3 . Additionally, since the Pixel Watch 3 isn't expected until later in the year, its FCC listing wouldn't appear this early.



So then, the question remains what this mystery Wear OS device could be. One possibility, though unlikely, is a mid-range version of the Pixel Watch. Perhaps a "Pixel Watch 2a," if you will, as has been speculated. If that is the case, it could be Google's plan to launch this watch alongside the It was recently rumored that Google intends to release thein two different sizes, likely alongside the Pixel 9 series phones in the fall. Additionally, APK breakdowns have revealed that Google is preparing to use UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology in the, making unlocking your phone with your watch even easier.However, the smartwatch featured in this recent FCC filing, referred to as model number G4SKY, doesn't seem to have UWB capabilities. This alone makes it unlikely to be the. Additionally, since theisn't expected until later in the year, its FCC listing wouldn't appear this early.So then, the question remains what this mystery Wear OS device could be. One possibility, though unlikely, is a mid-range version of the Pixel Watch. Perhaps a "Pixel Watch 2a," if you will, as has been speculated. If that is the case, it could be Google's plan to launch this watch alongside the Pixel 8a , which is expected to be announced at Google I/O next month.





Another possibility could be that this isn't a Pixel watch at all, but rather a Fitbit device instead. Still, considering Google's history with hardware leaks, and considering no one has seen or heard about such a device, the plot surrounding this new device thickens.



Recommended Stories

The good news is that we will likely find out what this new device is during Google I/O. Now that the cat's out of the bag, it will be extremely difficult for Google to keep leaks or rumors surrounding it hidden for much longer. I am all for a Pixel Watch 2a to be added to the Pixel A-line and thus compete with lower priced smartwatches from other brands.