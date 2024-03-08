Upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 may be able to unlock your Android phone quicker

Pixel Watch . If you own a Pixel Watch , you've probably enjoyed the convenience of the Watch Unlock feature. This handy option automatically unlocks your Android phone when your smartwatch is nearby. Currently, it uses Bluetooth technology, which can sometimes lead to a slight delay when unlocking. However, it appears that Google is working on a major upgrade for the next





According to an APK breakdown done by Pixel Watch could unlock your phone quicker and more reliably. According to an APK breakdown done by 9to5Google , recent code updates within the Play Services app indicate that Google is preparing to enhance Watch Unlock by using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. UWB offers faster and more precise location tracking than standard Bluetooth, which means yourcould unlock your phone quicker and more reliably.





Current implementation of Pixel Watch Unlock

However, there are a few caveats to consider. Currently, international regulations mandate that Ultra Wideband (UWB) be deactivated in specific locations. Because of this, Google is being proactive by including code that automatically disables the upgraded Watch Unlock feature when you're in an unsupported region.



Additionally, to take advantage of UWB Watch Unlock, both your phone and smartwatch need compatible hardware. While recent "Pro" models of Google Pixel phones have UWB, both generations of the Pixel Watch do not. This has led some to believe that the upcoming Pixel Watch 3, likely launching this fall, will almost certainly include ultra-wideband connectivity.





Of course, this has not been officially confirmed by Google. Even with the leaks we have seen so far, very little is known about the features that are expected to arrive with the Pixel Watch 3.



