New announcement could mean faster performance for Galaxy S20 series and OnePlus 8 line





UFS 3.1 includes new features that will "maximize device performance while minimizing power usage." These include Write Booster which results in faster writing speeds, Deep Sleep designed for lower-priced devices that share UFS voltage regulators with other functions, and Performance Throttling Notification. This will allow the UFS component to alert the host that performance is being throttled due to high temperatures. Solid State Drives (SSD) already have these features which means that UFS 3.1 brings UFS storage closer to SSDs in terms of features.







In addition, a new companion standard, the UFS Host Performance Booster (HPB) Extension, was also announced by JEDEC. This will allow the UFS chip to cache some of its data in a phone's DRAM memory chip to provide larger and faster caching. This could lead to improved "read" performance of the device. All of the new standards are available from the JEDEC website.









Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors and the JC-64 Committee for Embedded Memory Storage and Removable Memory Cards (can all of that really fit on one business card?) says, "The development of UFS 3.1 is a prime example of the ongoing commitment within JEDEC to continually improve and enhance JEDEC standards to meet the needs of the industry and, ultimately, the consumer. The new features introduced with UFS 3.1 and UFS HPB will offer product designers greater flexibility in managing power consumption and enhancing device performance."



