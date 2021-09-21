Four U.S. security agencies consider placing Honor on the entity list

Four U.S. security agencies consider placing Honor on the entity list1
Last year, to prevent its sub-brand Honor from having to face the same restrictions that the U.S. placed on it, Huawei sold off the Honor brand for a reported $15 billion. As you know, back in 2019 Huawei was placed on the entity list which prevented the firm from accessing its U.S. suppliers including Google. Exactly one year later to the day, the U.S. revised its export rules preventing foundries that use U.S. technology from shipping cutting-edge (read 5G) chips to Huawei.
U.S. agencies are considering whether to place former Huawei sub-brand Honor on the entity list
Huawei has always denied that it uses its phones and networking equipment to spy. Commerce Department spokeswoman Brittany Caplin said, "We remain committed to using a full range of tools, including . . . export controls, to deter efforts by the [People's Republic of China] and other countries … that seek to leverage technology in ways that risk harming U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."
Last month, 14 House Republicans asked the U.S. Commerce Department to place Honor under the same restrictions that Huawei is under. The Republicans said in a letter to the Commerce Department that Huawei's decision to sell Honor was done "in an effort to evade US export control policies meant to keep US technology and software out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."
According to The Washington Post, four U.S. security agencies are deciding whether Honor should also be placed on the entity list. Pentagon and Energy Department staff support placing the company on the entity list while staff at the State Department and Commerce Department oppose it according to several anonymous sources.
Honor does not sell its phones in the United States
Honor does not sell its handsets in the states which led Paul Triolo, who heads Eurasia Group’s global technology policy practice, to say, "It’s pretty hard to make the case" that Honor's cellphones are a national security threat. "It’s not a nuclear material or component," he said.
Honor has been re-establishing ties with some of Huawei's former U.S. suppliers. One supplier, chip designer Qualcomm, is now selling its 5G chipsets to Honor and is doing brisk business doing so. Huawei, on the other hand, has been forced to buy chips from Huawei that have been modified to disable 5G connectivity since it is not allowed to obtain cutting-edge chips from the company.
While some political experts had figured that President Biden would reverse the restrictions placed on Huawei when he first took office, not only has that not been the case, there seems to be no indication that Biden plans on relaxing U.S. policy toward the company.