Two updated Apple devices said to be taxiing down the runway for an April liftoff
A new report from Japan's Mac Otakara says that in April, we could see Apple release two devices of note. According to Chinese supply chain sources, one will be the AirPods Pro 2 featuring a new design for the charging case. While the current version of the charging case for the AirPods Pro measures 45.2mm tall and 60.6mm wide, the rumored measurements for the AirPods Pro 2 carrying case are 46mm tall and 54mm wide making them slightly taller and narrower than the current variant. They will remain 21mm thick.
The third generation of the budget priced Apple iPhone SE will also be introduced this coming April according to the Mac Otakara report. In fact, earlier this year there was speculation that Apple plans on unveiling the third-generation iPhone SE exactly one year to the day that the iPhone SE (2020) was introduced. So circle your calendar for April 24th, 2021. While the iPhone SE (2020) is based on the iPhone 8 design and carries a 4.7-inch display, it is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset used on the iPhone 11 series.
The iPhone SE (2021) could be based on the iPhone 8 Plus. If so, the new SE could be the biggest one yet with a 5.5-inch display sporting an FHD resolution of 1080 x 1920. If Apple decides to go with the 5nm A14 Bionic to power the budget-priced model, performance and energy-efficiency could be spectacular. The aforementioned chipset sports 11.8 million transistors.
Contradicting today's report is one that crystal ball wielding analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released in November. During that report. Kuo said not to expect the iPhone SE (2021) to make its grand appearance during the first half of this year. Kuo did not comment on whether the iPhone SE (2021) will appear during the second half of this year. Apple isn't expected to update the iPhone SE series every year, but the Mac Otakara report, if true, would mean that new versions of the iPhone SE have appeared over the last two years.