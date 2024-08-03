Two Apple foldables are coming in 2026 says fresh report





But a new report from Haitong Securities Apple analyst Jeff Pu says that both foldable devices will be coming in 2026 . We can even narrow that down a little more as Pu said in his note to clients that Apple will release the foldable iPad/Mac hybrid first during the second quarter of 2026. The foldable iPhone will be released toward the end of the year. Apple reportedly will come late to the foldable party because of its concern about the durability of the displays used on such devices.















Earlier this year, Apple was said to have created two different iPhone prototypes. One was a book-style iPhone foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Fold line, and the other was a clamshell iPhone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip models have been the most popular foldable phones year after year which could explain why Apple has decided to

go with the clamshell form factor for the first foldable iPhone.





A foldable clamshell iPhone would not only have to compete against Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 in 2026, but it would also go up against the Motorola Razr (2026) and the Razr+ (2026). Other rivals coming out of China could include refreshed versions of the Vivo X Flip and the Xiaomi Mix Flip.

