Two Apple foldables are coming in 2026 says fresh report
Up Next:
We have heard that Apple is working on a pair of foldable devices including a clamshell foldable iPhone codenamed V68 which, when open, turns into an iPhone with the design and dimensions of a traditional iPhone model. The second foldable is an M5-powered iPad/Mac hybrid with a 20.3-inch internal display when fully opened. The last time we passed along a report on foldable Apple devices, we told you that the clamshell iPhone (dubbed the iPhone Flip) would be released in 2026 with the foldable iPad/Mac expected a year later.
But a new report from Haitong Securities Apple analyst Jeff Pu says that both foldable devices will be coming in 2026. We can even narrow that down a little more as Pu said in his note to clients that Apple will release the foldable iPad/Mac hybrid first during the second quarter of 2026. The foldable iPhone will be released toward the end of the year. Apple reportedly will come late to the foldable party because of its concern about the durability of the displays used on such devices.
Apple was reported back in May to have signed a contract with Samsung for foldable displays. And last month, Apple was awarded a patent titled "Electronic Devices with Durable Folding Displays" for the creation of a more durable glass panel. This panel is thicker on the corners and the edges and tapers down where the display interacts and folds with a second screen. Apple supposedly decided to manufacture the foldable iPad/Mac hybrid first to give Samsung more time to produce enough foldable iPhone displays.
Apple will reportedly release a foldable iPad/Mac hybrid with a 20.3-inch foldable screen during Q2 2026.
Earlier this year, Apple was said to have created two different iPhone prototypes. One was a book-style iPhone foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Fold line, and the other was a clamshell iPhone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip models have been the most popular foldable phones year after year which could explain why Apple has decided to
go with the clamshell form factor for the first foldable iPhone.
A foldable clamshell iPhone would not only have to compete against Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 in 2026, but it would also go up against the Motorola Razr (2026) and the Razr+ (2026). Other rivals coming out of China could include refreshed versions of the Vivo X Flip and the Xiaomi Mix Flip.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: