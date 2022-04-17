 Twitter's edit button surfaces although it won't work right now - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
iOS Android Apps

Twitter's edit button surfaces although it won't work right now

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Twitter's edit button surfaces although it won't work right now
Has this ever happened to you? You're composing a tweet and very proud of what you are saying. Perhaps it was a hilarious joke or a brilliant bit of analysis on your part. Regardless, you are excited for the Twitter community to read your contribution. But when re-reading the tweet, you realize that thanks to a typing error, you've tweeted the exact opposite of what you wanted to say.

Twitter will soon beta test its eagerly awaited edit button


Twitter famously does not feature an edit button, so the only thing you can do is tweet a correction before the negative comments start heading your way. But soon, you might be able to tap an edit button and revise your tweet. A tweet from Twitter (how else did you think the company would communicate to the public, through WhatsApp?) during the first week of April said that the firm was indeed working on adding an Edit button.


On Saturday, 9to5Google contributor Dylan Roussel disseminated a tweet showing that he was able to enable the Twitter edit button before it has been made official. Mind you, the button is not yet operational but it does give us an idea about what to expect from the social media platform which is the subject of a $41 billion all-cash takeover bid from multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

To access the Edit Tweet button, you will have to open the overflow menu and press on the Edit Tweet listing in the menu. When the button is working, users will be able to correct spelling errors and typos, add content to a tweet they have written, and hit "Update" to make the appropriate changes to the post. Again, the button is not yet functional and if you try to use it, a failure message will appear.

Musk's poll shows that an overwhelming number of Twitter users want an Edit button


Right now, Twitter says that the edit button will first be available for Twitter Blue subscribers as a beta release. Before the feature becomes available to all Twitter users, there will be an opportunity for the company to make any changes that it deems necessary.

Interestingly, on the day that Musk initially announced his 9.2% stake in Twitter, he revealed the results of a poll he posted on the site showing that a whopping 73.6% of those Twitter users answering his question want an edit button while 26.4% do not.

Where do you stand on this issue? Do you want to be able to make changes to your Twitter posts to fix errors and add content, or are you happy to keep your tweet unchanged forever? Pass along your comments in the box below.

Meanwhile, we would like to give you the latest update on Musk's offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share in cash. On Friday, Twitter's board activated a poison pill. A poison pill is action taken to dilute the holdings of a certain individual threatening to take control of a public company. A defensive tactic used in major takeover battles of the 1980s, Twitter is using it against Elon Musk.

With the poison pill in place, if a person or company purchases 15% or more of Twitter's outstanding shares without the approval of the board, other shareholders will be allowed to by addition Twitter shares at a discount. This would dilute Musk's holdings and make it more expensive for him to buy the company. The poison pill expires on April 14, 2023.

In a press release, Twitter said, "The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
by Anam Hamid,  1
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Blind camera comparison: Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro
by Peter Kostadinov,  9
Blind camera comparison: Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro
Watch Series 8 could gain new health features but Apple employees aren't thrilled
by Anam Hamid,  0
Watch Series 8 could gain new health features but Apple employees aren't thrilled
OnePlus 8 series new patch fixes issues from previous Android 12-based Oxygen OS update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 8 series new patch fixes issues from previous Android 12-based Oxygen OS update
Samsung wants you to pay $1,000 for a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra (without trade)
by Alan Friedman,  6
Samsung wants you to pay $1,000 for a refurbished Galaxy S21 Ultra (without trade)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless