Musk bids $41 billion in cash to buy 100% of Twitter

Just three days ago, when Elon Musk ended up not joining Twitter's board even with the 9.1% stake in the company that he amassed, one analyst suggested that this was a tactical move on Musk's part. As a board member, he would have been forced to keep his stake capped at no higher than 14.9% of the social media outfit but if he was not on the board, Musk was free to buy all of Twitter.





As the richest man in the world with a net worth said to be as high as $273 billion, Musk could buy Twitter without having to finance the transaction via a loan. And sure enough, this morning the Tesla CEO announced that he is offering to buy the company for $41 billion or $54.20 a share (that price includes a '420' reference to marijuana). That is a 38% premium over Twitter's closing stock price the day before his stake in the company was revealed.





"Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," the multi-billionaire said. According to Reuters , Musk told the Twitter board that this is his last and final offer and that if it is rejected, he would reconsider his investment in the company.





In a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, "Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."







Twitter has some options. It could try to fend off Musk by putting itself up for sale and try to find a higher bidder. It could reject Musk's offer which would probably lead to a proxy fight in which shareholders get to vote on the deal. Twitter could also use what is known as a 'scorched earth' defense and take action to make the company a less attractive investment for Musk once he buys enough shares to put him over a certain threshold of ownership.





Reuters says that Wall Street's lackluster reaction to the offer implies that Musk has a 29% chance to close on the transaction. Tesla shares were also impacted today dropping 2% on the theory that Musk will have to sell some of his holdings in the company in order to pay for the Twitter bid.





This story will be updated.

