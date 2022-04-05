 Elon Musk and Twitter CEO suggest an edit button could FINALLY be on the way - PhoneArena

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO suggest an edit button could FINALLY be on the way

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
It's hard to think of a missing social networking feature as highly requested as Twitter's mythical edit button, but based on a couple of cryptic new messages tweeted by two very important people, your absurdly long wait for something that's been around on Facebook for ages might be over... at some point.

Mere hours after being confirmed to have recently spent close to $3 billion on more than 9 percent of Twitter's total shares, eccentric entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk started a potentially consequential poll, directly asking his followers if they want an edit button for their tweets or not.


With over two million votes counted at the time of this writing, the results are completely unsurprising, with close to three quarters of respondents picking the "yse" (aka yes) option and around 26 percent seemingly supporting chaos by replying "on" (aka no) to Musk's possibly innocent and definitely humorous question.

Given Musk's highly unpredictable public persona, it's truly impossible to know if this poll actually means something. Besides, owning 9.2 percent of a company's shares doesn't exactly give a person, even one as famous as the CEO of Tesla, the authority to implement such major functionality changes.

But that's where Parag Agrawal comes in, urging his own followers to "vote carefully" as "the consequences of this poll will be important." Far less famous than Elon Musk, Agrawal was passed the Twitter CEO baton by Jack Dorsey a few months ago after joining the company back in 2017 as chief technology officer.


Unfortunately, this also needs to be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism, paraphrasing a viral Musk tweet from a couple of weeks back that labeled the consequences of a different poll as "important." In other words, Twitter's CEO might simply be poking fun at his company's newest top shareholder... while indirectly playing an unnecessarily cruel prank on folks who've been desperately waiting for an edit feature for many years now.

The plot thickens even more if you go back to an official Twitter tweet from April 1 that directly teased the impending arrival of an edit button. We probably don't have to tell you why the world collectively decided to ignore that seemingly fake announcement, but now we're thinking there might be more to the story.


For his part, Elon Musk is certainly taking the matter seriously, deeming as "reasonable" one user's multiple stipulations for a prospective edit button. We really shouldn't read too much into this, but if the feature is indeed in the works, there's a chance it will get some sort of a time limit, as well as clear public visibility regarding any and all of its use instances.

