Twitter launches TikTok-like features for iOS and Android users
Ever since TikTok became popular, rival social networks have tried to copy the formula, but none managed to replicate the former’s incredible success. Twitter has been a little bit behind when it comes to video content, but the company is willing to make amends.
In a move meant to close the gap between the functionalities of its service and the competition’s, Twitter announced that it’s rolling out two new updates that will change how its users experience videos.
More importantly, Twitter users can expand videos to full screen regardless of whether they’re captured horizontally or vertically. You’ll be able to switch to full screen mode by simply tapping or clicking on a video in the Twitter app.
The feature goes a bit beyond just being able to watch a video in full screen. You’ll be able to scroll up to start browsing more video content, but you can also exit the media viewer and go back to the original Tweet by clicking the back arrow in the top left corner.
Twitter plans to further improve the media experience its service offers, so we’re expecting more updates related to video content in the coming months, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
First off, a new video carousel will be available in the Explore tab where Twitter users will find suggested videos based on trends and content they typically like. At the moment, the video carousel is available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.
Twitter media viewer
It’s a nifty feature that should have been introduced ever since video content has become so important for social network users. Twitter’s new media viewer that offers a TikTok-like experience is going to be available in the coming days to everyone using Twitter in English on iOS.
