Instagram plans to test tall photos once again, but this time without a TikTok-like redesign (yet?)

Instagram to begin testing 9:16 photos 'in a week or two'

Previously, Insta tried something similar, but way more dramatic. The social media platform tried to transform the entire feed into a fullscreen interface (in an attempt to copy TikTok), which was heavily criticized, not only by photographers who disliked some overlayed elements that obscured parts of the image, but also by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian ( via CNBC ). Said famous figures urged Instagram to stop copying TikTok.





For those of you who are curious, you can see how the redesign looked on a blog post by Thomas Fitzgerald Photography

After those complaints, the social media platform rolled back this change of interface. However, it seems set on having tall photos, but this time, it won't be a mandatory change for everything on the platform.

