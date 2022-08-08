 Instagram plans to test tall photos once again, but this time without a TikTok-like redesign (yet?) - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Instagram plans to test tall photos once again, but this time without a TikTok-like redesign (yet?)

Apps
Instagram plans to test tall photos once again, but this time without a TikTok-like redesign (yet?)
Instagram is now going to test a new feature that will let you view photos in full screen – after once trying something similar and giving up, the company is at tall 9:16 photos yet again, reports The Verge. CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that ultra-tall 9:16 photos will start getting tested on the social medial platform soon.

Instagram to begin testing 9:16 photos 'in a week or two'


Right now, tall videos are a possibility to have on Instagram, but not tall photos. Mosseri stated that the company plans to start treating videos and photos equally.

The maximum right now is around 4:5 photos when displaying vertical images. However, slimmer, taller 9:16 photos will fill the entire screen of a smartphone when you scroll through your Instagram feed. You can post such tall photos, but only in Stories right now. Instagram will now be working on giving you the possibility to choose to have a tall photo published on there.

Previously, Insta tried something similar, but way more dramatic. The social media platform tried to transform the entire feed into a fullscreen interface (in an attempt to copy TikTok), which was heavily criticized, not only by photographers who disliked some overlayed elements that obscured parts of the image, but also by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian (via CNBC). Said famous figures urged Instagram to stop copying TikTok.

For those of you who are curious, you can see how the redesign looked on a blog post by Thomas Fitzgerald Photography.

After those complaints, the social media platform rolled back this change of interface. However, it seems set on having tall photos, but this time, it won't be a mandatory change for everything on the platform.

As with other features in a testing period, this one is still not part of an official update. There is no official date set for a public release just yet.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
How to watch Samsung's August Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4
How to watch Samsung's August Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4
Apple AR/MR headset could arrive as soon as January 2023, and will cost more than $2000
Apple AR/MR headset could arrive as soon as January 2023, and will cost more than $2000
Best Google Pixel 6a deals
Best Google Pixel 6a deals
Apple tipped to endow new iPad Pro models with a pair of four-pin Smart Connectors
Apple tipped to endow new iPad Pro models with a pair of four-pin Smart Connectors
More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising
More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless