Twitter tests showing “highlight Fleets” from people you don’t follow

There’s no official information about the new feature from Twitter but people have suggested that it’s a way to promote creators and connect them to potential followers.



Several people confirmed this, adding that these Fleets from strangers seem to appear after people have seen all “normal” Fleets from people they already know. There’s a little thunderbolt icon in the lower right corner signifying that it’s a highlighted Fleet.