Twitter tests showing “highlight Fleets” from people you don’t follow

Mariyan Slavov
SocialMediaToday (via Matt Navarra) picked up an interesting story about Twitter. Apparently, the social network is silently testing a new feature, highlighting Fleets from people you don’t actually follow.

Several people confirmed this, adding that these Fleets from strangers seem to appear after people have seen all “normal” Fleets from people they already know. There’s a little thunderbolt icon in the lower right corner signifying that it’s a highlighted Fleet.



There’s no official information about the new feature from Twitter but people have suggested that it’s a way to promote creators and connect them to potential followers.

The reactions are somewhat negative at the moment, though. People consider Fleets as a fast way to see what’s going on with people they know and care about. Showing promoted content in this spot may irritate loyal Twitter users.

What do you guys think about these "promoted" Fleets?

