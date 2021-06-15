Twitter working on an ‘Unmention’ feature to prevent unwanted attention

The ‘Unmention’ feature is still a concept feature being currently worked on

Dominic Camozzi, Twitter’s product designer, has gives us some information about the feature under development in a Tweet. The new option will be able to assure certain users will not mention you in the future, as well as will allow you to remove a mention of your account from someone else’s post. The designer calls it a way to “help control unwanted attention” on Twitter.







Once you have unmentioned yourself from someone’s Tweet and if the other user is not someone you follow, they will no longer be able to mention you in the future. Additionally, you will also be able to prevent everyone from mentioning you for 1 day, 3 days, or 7 days. Basically, you can “pause” mentions of your account.







Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just ... don't.



Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter.



Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021



The last new feature that Camozzi talks about, related to Mentions on Twitter, is the way to stop a situation from escalating. He refers to Mass Mentions. You will be able to get a notification when you are getting a lot of mentions suddenly, and Twitter will give you the possibility to control the situation, review the Tweet or Tweets, and change settings to prevent further unwanted attention.





