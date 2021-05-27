$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apps

Twitter Blue subscription tier confirmed

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 27, 2021, 11:06 PM
Twitter Blue subscription tier confirmed
Halfway through this month, we told you that Jane Manchun Wong had discovered that Twitter was working on a paid version of the app called Twitter Blue. The info discovered by Wong revealed that the subscription price would be $2.99 per month and would offer a feature allowing you to "save and organize your favorite tweets into Collections so that they're easier to find later." Another feature titled "Undo Send" gives users a short window of time to delete a tweet that was just sent.

Today, Twitter confirmed that its subscription tier is real, that it is named Twitter Blue, and that it will cost $2.99 per month. If you look up the Twitter app in the App Store and scroll down to the section titled In-App Purchases, you'll see one listing and that is for Twitter Blue priced at $2.99.

Wong sent out another tweet today indicating that Twitter Blue will have a Reader Mode that will allow users to "Keep up with threads by turning them into easy-to-read-text." Subscribers will also get to pick their own color theme and app icons with different colors.


What we don't know is when Twitter Blue will actually launch. But with the subscription tier listed in the App Store, a launch can't be too far away!

