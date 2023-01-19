You can now subscribe to Twitter Blue using the official Twitter Android app





This however didn't mean that Android users could not use the service, as all you had to do was to subscribe first via the web, and then use Twitter as usual through the Android app. Still, the lack of a subscription option via the Google Play Store was a deterrent for Android users who wanted that sought-after blue checkmark — and sure, all the other stuff Twitter Blue offers as well.





Thankfully, this has now changed because Twitter Blue subscriptions are now available via the Android app. The subscription price at $11 USD a month lines up with the iOS subscription price, as Twitter wants to avoid being deducted the 30% fee that both the iOS and Google Play app stores charge, thus passing this cost on to the consumer instead.





In contrast, subscriptions via the web cost $8 USD a month, or $84 USD a year , which is a new subscription option that also just launched. This is, in my opinion, the most economical way to subscribe to Twitter Blue at the moment.





Originally confirmed to TechCrunch , the four ways you can now subscribe to Twitter Blue have been updated accordingly in the Twitter Help Center









Twitter launched its revamped Twitter Blue subscription service back in December 2022 with new rules and perks sanctioned by its new owner, Elon Musk. At launch, users could only subscribe via the web and the iOS Twitter app, leaving Android users wondering if they would too eventually get access.