Musk shuts down Twitter's third-party apps

Musk shuts down Twitter's third party apps
The winds of change are blowing hard for Twitter, and it's been like this ever since tech billionaire Elon Musk bought the popular social network. First, he laid off a massive number of employees, trying to rehire some of them later, then he turned some of the offices into hotel rooms to crunch workers, and now we're at the next chapter of the saga.

Last Friday, a bunch of third-party Twitter apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific went down all at once. People who usually use these apps instead of the Twitter mobile app or web client couldn't log in. At first, it seemed like a bug in Twitter's API, but it turns out it was a deliberate move from Twitter, probably driven by some hidden Musk agenda.

The company didn't say anything about it, which made developers pretty mad. A few days later, reports came out that it was a planned move. Even though Twitter confirmed this, the company didn't say why or what the affected apps did wrong.

The Tweetbot guys seem perplexed... - Musk shuts down Twitter's third-party apps
The Tweetbot guys seem perplexed...


These third-party Twitter clients have a long history of serving users. Tweetbot has been around for over 10 years, and it has always followed Twitter's API rules. There's no communication going back and forth, as Twitter won't answer inquiries about the matter.

It looks like Twitter is trying to get people to use its own app instead of third-party ones because those don't make them any money. Twitter's ad revenue has been going down, so they're probably trying to find ways to make more money. It goes hand in hand with the overall policy of cutting expenses and maximizing profits that has been enforced since Musk took the wheel.

